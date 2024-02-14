Fall In Love With Hollywood's Most Inspiring LGBTQIA+ Couples

From Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer to Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, celebrate 36 of Hollywood's most endearing LGBTQIA+ love stories this Valentine's Day.

Love is love—just ask famous queer couples.

In honor of Valentine's Day, we're celebrating Hollywood's most endearing LGBTQIA+ love stories. From longtime pairs like Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka and Elton John and David Furnish, to newer romances like the ones that blossomed between Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer and Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, it's obvious these stars have found their soulmates.

Take, for instance, after Niecy Nash Betts. After announcing her marriage to Jessica Betts in August 2020, Nash Betts perfectly described how—for her and many other people who identify as LGBTQIA+—love and attraction are about so much more than gender identity.

"[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul," the Claws actress, who was previously married to Don Nash and Jay Tucker, told People at the time. "She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."

"I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life," she added. "I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So, my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."

Keep reading to celebrate 36 famous LGBTQIA+ couples this Valentine's Day.

Instagram / Neil Patrick Harris

David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris

Harris and Burtka married in 2014 in Italy and have been together for a whopping 20 years. The longtime couple share 13-year-old twins Harper and Gideon.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts

The Reno 911 actress and musician met after Betts landed a small role on Nash's TNT comedy Claws. After keeping their romance private for several years, the couple announced they were married in August 2020.

They've gone on to share countless adorable date nights on the red carpet and even posed topless together for Essence, making them the first same-sex couple to grace the cover of the magazine.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

The actors' romantic relationship began in 2015, but they didn't go public with their romance until the following year. Now, they are award show mainstays always supporting each other in their professional endeavors.

Instagram/@lancebass

Lance Bass & Michael Turchin

Bass and Turchin have been 'N SYNC since they got together in 2011. The couple wed in 2014 in Los Angeles and celebrated a decade together by welcoming twins Violet and Alexander in 2021.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Georges LeBar & RuPaul

This couple proves opposites really do attract. Together since the '90s, LeBar runs a Wyoming ranch while RuPaul is busy winning Emmys as the longtime host of his reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race. The pair secretly wed in 2017.

P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Dylan Meyer & Kristen Stewart

The Oscar-nominated actress announced in 2021 that she and her screenwriter partner got engaged after two years of dating.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart said on The Howard Stern Show. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

Instagram/Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

The comedian and actress met at an award show in 2004 and the rest is history. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2008.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Todd Spiewak & Jim Parsons

The Big Bang Theory actor and graphic designer have been together for over two decades. Parsons first went public with their relationship in 2012 and the two married five years later at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

David Furnish & Elton John

After first meeting in 1993, the EGOT winner and filmmaker tied the knot in 2014 after eight years in a British civil partnership. The couple of over three decades shares sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11.

Instagram

Ben Platt & Noah Galvin

The actors, who both starred in the titular role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, started dating in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. Fast forward two years, Ben popped the question in November 2022. 

As he announced on Instagram at the time, "He agreed to hang out forever."

Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Jodie Foster & Alexandra Hedison

The Oscar winner and photographer have maintained a very private relationship since they wed in April 2014 after dating for almost a year.

Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Ariana DeBose & Sue Makkoo

DeBose and Makkoo both worked on Broadway's Summer: The Donna Summer Musical in 2018 with the Oscar winner playing Disco Donna and the fashion designer working as the show's costume associate. The lovebirds took their relationship public during the 2022 award season where DeBose picked up countless awards for her role in West Side Story.

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Amber Laign & Robin Roberts

Roberts and Laign first met on a blind date in 2005 and were together for nearly two decades before marrying in 2023.

Instagram

Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird

These two are definitely couple goals—and we're not talking about the sports kind.

The soccer star and former WNBA champ began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2020.

In 2018, Bird and Rapinoe became the first same-sex couple on the cover of ESPN's The Body Issue.

Lily-Rose Depp/Instagram

070 Shake & Lily-Rose Depp

In January 2024, The Idol actress and rapper celebrated their first anniversary with Depp sharing to Instagram, "1 <3 My dani my forever."

Instagram/@natsgetty

Gigi Gorgeous & Nats Getty

The YouTube star and oil heir began their whirlwind romance after meeting in an airport in 2016. Three years later, they said "I do" during an opulent wedding ceremony at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, Calif.

Instagram

Simon Halls & Matt Bomer

This longtime couple turned business into pleasure when they fell in love while the famed Hollywood publicist was working for the Magic Mike actor. (Bomer later found a new P.R. team.)

They eventually married in 2011 and now share three sons: Kit, born in 2005, and twins Henry and Walker, born in 2008.

Moses Robinson/Getty Images for GCAPP

Abby Wambach & Glennon Doyle

The Olympic soccer player and writer have the ultimate meet-cute story. Believe it or not, they actually met at a librarian convention in 2016. The couple made it official one year later by marrying in 2017.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jane Wagner & Lily Tomlin

Wagner and Tomlin have been together for—wait for it—five decades! The actress and writer/director finally tied the knot on New Year's Eve 2013, after 42 years together.

"It was sweet," Tomlin said at the time. "We didn't have any rings, so I went into our jewelry and was digging out rings."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD

Nico Santos & Zeke Smith

The Superstore alum and two-time Survivor contestant said "I do" in November 2023 after six years together. When it came to their epic engagement, Smith, who is on GLAAD's Board of Directors, popped the question onstage at the LGBTQIA+ rights organization's 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Instagram / Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma

In February 2023, the Pitch Perfect star revealed she pulled off an aca-amazing proposal when she asked the clothing company founder to marry her.

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Alex Niedbalski & Wanda Sykes

For Niedbalski and Sykes, it was love at first sight. The couple met and married in 2008 and have since been outspoken advocates for equality. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein & Bonnie Chance Roberts

The Funny Girl star and producer wed in May 2023 in upstate New York after being together for four years. They first met while working on the 2019 film How to Build a Girl.

Instagram

Rob France & Tan France

The couple of over a decade walked down the aisle in 2007 then welcomed son Ismail in 2021 and second child Isaac in 2023.

Instagram/Jeremiah Brent

Jeremiah Brent & Nate Berkus

The powerhouse interior design duo met in 2012 after being introduced through mutual friend Rachel Zoe and married in 2014. The couple, who often work together and starred on the HGTV series The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project, share daughter Poppy, 8, and son Oskar, 5.

Instagram/Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Justin Mikita & Jesse Tyler Ferguson

After tying the knot in 2013, the Modern Family alum and producer welcomed sons Beckett, born in 2020, and Sullivan, born in 2022.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for HBO Max

Barbie Ferreira & Elle Puckett

The Euphoria star has been with musician partner Elle Puckett for half a decade, though they keep their relationship super private and off social media.

Instagram/@mjrodriguez7

MJ Rodriguez & Stephen 

The Pose alum has largely kept her relationship under wraps, but she did introduce her boyfriend Stephen to the world on social media in 2020.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Christine Marinoni & Cynthia Nixon

This longtime couple has been together for almost 23 years! The Sex and the City star and LGBTQIA+ rights activist met in 2001 but waited until same-sex marriage was officially legalized in the state of New York before getting married in 2012. They welcomed their son Max in 2011. (Nixon also has two children from her previous marriage.)

Instagram/@jvn

Mark Peacock & Jonathan Van Ness

At the end of 2020, the Queer Eye star surprised fans when they announced on Instagram that they had married their "best friend." Since then, Van Ness and the London-born fitness enthusiast have been blowing up our Instagram feeds with adorable PDA-filled photos.

photos
View More Photos From Famous LGBTQIA+ Couples

