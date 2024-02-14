Fall In Love With Hollywood's Most Inspiring LGBTQIA+ Couples

Watch : Niecy Nash Betts’ Secret to a Successful Marriage: ‘Skinny Dip Often’

Love is love—just ask famous queer couples.

In honor of Valentine's Day, we're celebrating Hollywood's most endearing LGBTQIA+ love stories. From longtime pairs like Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka and Elton John and David Furnish, to newer romances like the ones that blossomed between Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer and Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, it's obvious these stars have found their soulmates.

Take, for instance, after Niecy Nash Betts. After announcing her marriage to Jessica Betts in August 2020, Nash Betts perfectly described how—for her and many other people who identify as LGBTQIA+—love and attraction are about so much more than gender identity.

"[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul," the Claws actress, who was previously married to Don Nash and Jay Tucker, told People at the time. "She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."