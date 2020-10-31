Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA Legend Sue Bird Are Engaged

Related : The Rock Gets Rocked, "DWTS" Dramatics and Gwen & Blake Get Engaged

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are cementing their status as couple goals—and we're not talking about the kind in soccer.

The pair of athletes revealed on Friday, Oct. 30, that they're engaged after about four years of dating.

Bird shared the news by showing a picture of the pool-side proposal where Rapinoe popped the question. It's unclear when they got engaged, but sneaky fans noticed two days ago that Bird appeared on Instagram with a ring on that finger. "OH MY GAWD THE RING," one fan wrote.

Stars from all walks of life wished the couple well, including rapper G-Eazy, singer Brandi Carlile, soccer star Lori Lindsey and Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris, as well as basketball players Candace Parker, Andre Drummond and Kevin Love.

Though details on their rings are top secret, Rapinoe may have gotten some styling tips when she starred in a Tiffany & Co. ring photoshoot this week.