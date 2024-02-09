Why Dakota Johnson Calls Guest Starring on The Office "The Worst"

Dakota Johnson looked back on her cameo in The Office, saying that she had "the worst time" filming the comedy series: "No one wanted to talk to me."

Dakota Johnson is fifty shades of unimpressed with her cameo on The Office.

Back in 2013, the Madame Web actress guest starred on the NBC series finale, playing an accountant named Dakota who replaces Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) at Dunder Mifflin. Though Dakota was a huge fan of the show at the time, she did not enjoy the filming experience one bit.

"That was honestly the worst time of my life," she shared during her Feb. 8 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "They were like, 'Do you want to be in the series finale?' And I was like, 'Of course,' thinking that I'd show up for like half a day. I was there for two weeks. And I'm barely in the f--king show." 

Moreover, the 34-year-old felt there were "weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years" on set.

"Some people didn't speak to each other," Dakota continued. "No one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f--k."

Originally starring Steve Carrell, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, The Office ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013. Steve left the series in 2011, but returned in final episode for the wedding of Dwight (Rainn Wilson) and Angela (Angela Kinsey).

 

Other celebs who made appearances in the finale included Rachael Harris, Joan CusackEd Begley Jr. and—yes—even Seth Meyers himself.

"Look, it's the f--king Office's fault," Seth told Dakota after hearing about her set experience. "It's not your fault."

 

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

And the Fifty Shades of Grey alum agreed. As Dakota quipped back, "It's their fault."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

