Why Dakota Johnson Calls Guest Starring on The Office "the Worst"

Dakota Johnson is fifty shades of unimpressed with her cameo on The Office.

Back in 2013, the Madame Web actress guest starred on the NBC series finale, playing an accountant named Dakota who replaces Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) at Dunder Mifflin. Though Dakota was a huge fan of the show at the time, she did not enjoy the filming experience one bit.

"That was honestly the worst time of my life," she shared during her Feb. 8 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "They were like, 'Do you want to be in the series finale?' And I was like, 'Of course,' thinking that I'd show up for like half a day. I was there for two weeks. And I'm barely in the f--king show."

Moreover, the 34-year-old felt there were "weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years" on set.

"Some people didn't speak to each other," Dakota continued. "No one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f--k."