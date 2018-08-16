The Office’s Angela Kinsey Roasts Her Nephew Over His Tinder Profile

  • By
    &

by Carissa Almendarez | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 1:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Angela Kinsey, Tinder

Tinder

Angela Kinsey isn't a regular aunt, she's a cool aunt! More specifically, a cool aunt that isn't afraid to publicly roast you if she doesn't approve of your dating profile. 

The Office star recently came across her nephew's Tinder account—it's unclear exactly how—and noticed he had included a picture of himself with his famous family member on the wildly popular dating app.

Underneath the selfie, 25-year-old James explained in his bio, "and yes, Angela from The Office is my aunt." Really, who can blame the guy for using what he can to up his dating game? As the old adage goes, aunts make the best wing women! 

Angela's response was simple yet sassy, and fans of The Office might expect a similar comeback from her iconic character of the same name. "Nephews... do not put me in your @tinder profile photos. K. Thx. Byeeeee," she posted to her Instagram Stories. 

Photos

The Office Cast: Where Are They Now?

Angela Kinsey

Angela Kinsey/Instagram

Who would have thought that the snobbish yet hilarious Angela Martin would be played by such a cool, yet equally funny, real-life Angela? A woman who made us all respect the title "cat mom" for the eight years she starred on the NBC sitcom, that's who! 

James has yet to address his aunt's professional trolling skills, but something tells us quite a few potential partners swiped right after fantasizing about having Angela at their annual family reunion. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Family , Funny , The Office , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
AnnaSophia Robb

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson Dethrones Emma Stone as Hollywood's Highest-Paid Actress of 2018

Best of Summer Music, Taylor Swift, Drake, Cardi B

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Which Artist Had the Best Summer This Year?

Jay Mohr, Nikki Cox

Jay Mohr and Nikki Cox Finalize Their Divorce 2 Years After Splitting

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Share Wedding Day Footage on 10th Anniversary

Hayden Panetierre, Hyde Sunset Afterparty, Breaking & Exiting

Hayden Panettiere and New Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Enjoy a Date Night at Movie Premiere

Aretha Franklin, Feature

How Aretha Franklin Inspired Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and More Stars

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.