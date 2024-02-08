Brittany Mahomes Shares Message on Being Unapologetically Yourself While Making SI Swimsuit Debut

Brittany Mahomes is her own cheer captain.
After all, as the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, she is all too familiar with the scrutiny that comes with life in the public eye. That's why it's important for the 28-year-old to champion herself no matter what.
"Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself," Brittany, who made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the 2024 issue, told the outlet in an interview published Feb. 8. "People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters."
"Whether that's health and wellness," she continued, "being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be."
Brittany, who donned a Mugler high cut one piece suit in red, expressed why she also wants others to live this mantra of self-love.
"I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself," she explained, "love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do."
And Patrick has continued to admire Brittany's outlook on life. Same graf "She was an athlete growing up," he explained to E! News in July. "If you played any sports, you know [there are] as many people that enjoy how you play and the effort that you give [as] people that are always going to hate on you. And so she has a good sense of that."
The couple—who share kids Patrick "Bronze," 14 months, and Sterling, 2—have been in the spotlight for quite some time but have made even more headlines as of late. After all, Brittany has been joined by Taylor Swift, who dates Travis Kelce, in cheering on their guys on the Chiefs.
But the Mahomes family have made it a point to block the noise and focus on what really matters.
"Enjoy your life every single day and not worry about what everyone thinks," Patrick explained of Brittany's approach. "Life's short."
