Brittany Mahomes Shares Message on Being Unapologetically Yourself While Making SI Swimsuit Debut

Brittany Mahomes reflected on the values she continues to live by during her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

Feb 08, 2024
CelebritiesSports IllustratedPatrick MahomesBrittany Mahomes
Watch: Brittany Mahomes Looks Red Hot in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Brittany Mahomes is her own cheer captain. 

After all, as the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, she is all too familiar with the scrutiny that comes with life in the public eye. That's why it's important for the 28-year-old to champion herself no matter what.

"Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself," Brittany, who made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the 2024 issue, told the outlet in an interview published Feb. 8. "People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters."

"Whether that's health and wellness," she continued, "being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be."

Brittany, who donned a Mugler high cut one piece suit in red, expressed why she also wants others to live this mantra of self-love.

photos
Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Are "Twinning & Winning" at Chiefs Game

"I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself," she explained, "love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do."

And Patrick has continued to admire Brittany's outlook on life. Same graf "She was an athlete growing up," he explained to E! News in July. "If you played any sports, you know [there are] as many people that enjoy how you play and the effort that you give [as] people that are always going to hate on you. And so she has a good sense of that."

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The couple—who share kids Patrick "Bronze," 14 months, and Sterling, 2—have been in the spotlight for quite some time but have made even more headlines as of late. After all, Brittany has been joined by Taylor Swift, who dates Travis Kelce, in cheering on their guys on the Chiefs. 

But the Mahomes family have made it a point to block the noise and focus on what really matters.

"Enjoy your life every single day and not worry about what everyone thinks," Patrick explained of Brittany's approach. "Life's short."

Keep reading to see some of Brittany and Patrick's cutest moments from over the years.

Instagram

High School Sweethearts

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' relationship began in 2012 when they were students at Whitehouse High School in Texas. In Sept. 2020, after eight years of dating, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to Brittany inside Arrowhead Stadium, of course. 

Instagram

A Growing Team

In Feb. 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes. A year later, Sterling was in attendance as her parents said "I do" at their wedding ceremony in Hawaii. By May 2022, they announced they were expecting a second child together

Instagram

Halloween Celebrations

"The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster," Brittany wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2022 alongside the family's Halloween costumes.

Instagram

An Extra Special Holiday Season

Less than a month later, on Nov. 28, Brittany gave birth to a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Instagram

Super Bowl Sterling

Sterling and Brittany cheered on Patrick as the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Met Gala Moments

On the first Monday in May, the pair posed together on the Met Gala red carpet.

Instagram

Mother's Day Outing

Brittany, a co-owner of the women’s soccer team the Kansas City Current, celebrated Mother's Day 2023 by watching the team play. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

At the 2023 ESPYS, Patrick was awarded Best NFL Player and Best Athlete, Men's Sports, while the Kansas City Chiefs won Best Team.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Thanksgiving Portrait

The family of four celebrated Thanksgiving 2023 with this sweet snap.

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

In early December, the duo donned matching reindeer onesies at a holiday party in Kansas City.

