Brittany Mahomes Shares Message on Being Unapologetically Yourself While Making SI Swimsuit Debut

Watch : Brittany Mahomes Looks Red Hot in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Brittany Mahomes is her own cheer captain.

After all, as the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, she is all too familiar with the scrutiny that comes with life in the public eye. That's why it's important for the 28-year-old to champion herself no matter what.

"Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself," Brittany, who made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the 2024 issue, told the outlet in an interview published Feb. 8. "People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters."

"Whether that's health and wellness," she continued, "being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be."

Brittany, who donned a Mugler high cut one piece suit in red, expressed why she also wants others to live this mantra of self-love.