Maisie Williams Details Intense 25-Pound Weight Loss For Dramatic New Role

Maisie Williams had to undergo a new look for her latest role.
The Game of Thrones alum recently revealed that she underwent a grueling transformation, in which she lost 25 pounds and shaved her head to step into the shoes of Christian Dior's younger sister Catherine Dior in Apple TV's The New Look.
"I was eating very little, meditating all the time, burning candles and incense in my apartment," Maisie told Harper's Bazaar U.K. in an interview published Feb. 6. "I had to be up at 4 a.m. to start sweating."
She noted she had to take extreme measures to realistically portray Catherine, who had an emaciated appearance following the end of World War II after she had been imprisoned by Nazis at a concentration camp.
At night, she was allowed to eat salty foods. "Then I had a boiling-hot bath with lots of salts in it," she continued. "I sort of levitated to bed and slept for maybe three hours, and woke up and had a handful of nuts. I wouldn't be able to sleep through the night at this point. I kept waking up and feeling like a marble inside a bottle, rattling around."
For Maisie—who was monitored by a team of medical professionals to supervise her drastic weight loss—explained that this role was far more taxing than battling monarchs as Arya Stark on GoT.
As she put it, the part "took over what I'm eating and how I'm moving and sleeping and thinking."
Maisie's transformation wasn't just physical, either.
"There was a lot of feeling restricted, almost like sleep paralysis, dreams of being trapped and attacked, and horrible visions of men in uniform," she shared. "Every day of filming was a reminder that we were portraying a story of the horrors that humans are capable of inflicting on one another, but also the magic and the hope and the love."
Despite the intense process, Maisie felt it was her duty to pay homage to Catherine's legacy.
"It was hard work, but it was such an honor to do this part, and it became all-consuming," the HBO star added. "This was a role that required an extraordinary amount of research and care—and it really hit me, bringing that wartime period back to the streets of Paris; like I could acknowledge the weight of it in a way that I hadn't before."
