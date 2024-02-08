Maisie Williams Details Intense 25-Pound Weight Loss For Dramatic New Role

Watch : Maisie Williams Rocks "Matrix"-Inspired Look for Her 1st Met Gala

Maisie Williams had to undergo a new look for her latest role.

The Game of Thrones alum recently revealed that she underwent a grueling transformation, in which she lost 25 pounds and shaved her head to step into the shoes of Christian Dior's younger sister Catherine Dior in Apple TV's The New Look.

"I was eating very little, meditating all the time, burning candles and incense in my apartment," Maisie told Harper's Bazaar U.K. in an interview published Feb. 6. "I had to be up at 4 a.m. to start sweating."

She noted she had to take extreme measures to realistically portray Catherine, who had an emaciated appearance following the end of World War II after she had been imprisoned by Nazis at a concentration camp.

At night, she was allowed to eat salty foods. "Then I had a boiling-hot bath with lots of salts in it," she continued. "I sort of levitated to bed and slept for maybe three hours, and woke up and had a handful of nuts. I wouldn't be able to sleep through the night at this point. I kept waking up and feeling like a marble inside a bottle, rattling around."