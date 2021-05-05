Rebel WilsonLily JamesBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Mark Wahlberg and More Stars Who Underwent Drastic Physical Transformations For a Role

Mark Wahlberg recently showed off his dramatic transformation for his upcoming movie, Stu. However, he's not alone. See other stars who dedicated everything for a movie role.

Watch: Mark Wahlberg Gained 20 Pounds in 3 Weeks for Movie Role

Hollywood is known for the glitz and glamour...but that's not always the case!

Mark Wahlberg recently reminded pop culture fans that certain movie roles require dramatic transformations and enormous dedication. On Monday, May 3, the 49-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a side-by-side of his drastic body change.

The Oscar-nominated star showed off the toned physique he's known for in one snapshot, while another image displayed his 20-pound weight gain for his upcoming film, Stu.

"From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now," The Fighter actor wrote, adding a sweet shout-out to his chef, Lawrence Duran. "Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking."

Mark's post received many comments, including a cheeky one from his wife of over a decade, Rhea. "And it looks just as hot in person baby [red heart emoji]," she replied.

"I think you look just as good on the left as you do on the right," Dr. Oz responded, with Mario Lopez adding, "Yo. You wear mad chubby well homie!"

Check Out the Biggest Celeb Fitness Transformations of 2021

Of course, The Departed actor isn't the only star to change his figure for a role.

From Chris Pratt to Rooney Mara to Christian Bale, see the celebrities who altered their bodies for the big and small screen in our gallery below.

Ian Lawrence/GC Images; Instagram
Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg shared a side-by-side photo of his previous toned physique alongside his current look, which he achieved by gaining 20 pounds for his upcoming film, Stu. "From this 3 weeks ago, to this, now," he wrote, shouting out his chef, Lawrence Duran. "Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking."

Christopher Polk/NBC; DC Comics/Warner Bros./Shutterstock
Joaquin Phoenix

For his Joker role, the Oscar winner opened up about his 52-pound weight loss, telling the Associated Press, "Once you reach the target weight, everything changes. Like so much of what's difficult is waking up every day and being obsessed over like 0.3 pounds. Right? And you really develop like a disorder."

NBC; Marvel
Chris Pratt

The Parks & Recreation alum transformed into a fit superhero for Guardians of the Galaxy and never looked back.

Getty Images; Instagram
J.K. Simmons

The Spider-Man alum shocked fans when he debuted his bulging biceps, which were displayed in Justice League.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images; Bold Films/Kobal/Shutterstock
Jake Gyllenhaal

"I'd say my mother was worried," he previously told E! News after losing 30 pounds for Nightcrawler. "I would say she just wanted me to be careful. But she also knew and knows how seriously I take what I do and she respects that."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Giorgio Armani; Lionsgate
Miles Teller

The actor bulked up for his roles in Whiplash and the Divergent franchise.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock
Michael B. Jordan

The Black Panther star gained nearly 30 pounds of muscle to transform into a rookie-turned-professional boxer in Creed.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Anne Marie Fox/Voltage/Kobal/Shutterstock
Jared Leto

The actor and musician nabbed an Oscar for his riveting role in The Dallas Buyers Club. He lost 40 pounds for the role.

Getty Images; Claire Folger/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
Chris Messina

The Mindy Project alum had to gain 40 pounds for his role in Live by Night.

INFphoto.com, Instagram
Chris Hemsworth

The Thor star lost weight for his role in The Heart of the Sea. After filming wrapped, Hemsworth returned to his muscular self to continue filming the Marvel movies.

Jim Smeal/WireImage, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Renée Zellweger

The Bridget Jones's Diary actress gained weight to portray the lovable character in the franchise's first and second films.

AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Chad Michael Murray

The actor shed 25 pounds for his role as a heroin addict in Other People's Children.

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock; FAMEFLYNET
Matthew McConaughey

The Magic Mike hunk dropped 30 pounds to star in The Dallas Buyer's Club—which centered on the real-life story about a man dying from AIDS in the 1980s and treated himself with alternative remedies he smuggled into the United States from Mexico.

Summit Entertainment; ABC
Matthew Fox

The actor lost 40 pounds to become shockingly ripped to play a killer opposite Tyler Perry in Alex Cross. He trained for five months with the same man who helped Daniel Craig get into shape for his James Bond role.

Kmazur/WireImage; Twitter
Aaron Carter

In 2010, the singer posted a picture of his beefed-up bod on Twitter, writing, "I've been at Johnny Wright's compound working on my mind, music, and body for a new album release!"

Barry King/WireImage; Bauer-Griffin.com
Taylor Lautner

The teen heartthrob went from cute kid to beefy babe as werewolf Jacob Black in the Twilight sequel. "The day I finished Twilight, I came home and started bulking up," he told Interview magazine. "For New Moon, I'm 30 pounds heavier than I was in Twilight."

Getty Images; FameFlynet
Jason Segel

The actor lost a significant amount of weight for his role opposite Cameron Diaz in Sex Tape. "This time when I take my shirt off, I've made a promise to myself, it doesn't have to be funny," he previously told Us Weekly.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Splash News
Rooney Mara

The actress looked lean and strong for her starring role in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. According to a source, Rooney toned up with the help of Pilates workouts.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Universal Pictures
Anne Hathaway

The Les Misérables star took home an Oscar for her role in the musical.

Warner Bros. Pictures; Fame Pictures
Christian Bale

The actor is no stranger to morphing for movie roles. In 2004, he lost more than 60 pounds for his role in The Machinist, and he did it again for the film The Fighter, opposite Mark Wahlberg. He also gained 40 pounds for both American Hustle and Vice—and lost 70 pounds for Ford v Ferrari.

INFphoto.com; Disney
Jake Gyllenhaal

The actor looked more like a god than a prince for his role in 2010's Prince of Persia. Gyllenhaal said he studied Parkour, the French art of street running, in order to bulk up for the film.

Dreamworks
Tom Hanks

"All it is is time and discipline," the Oscar winner told Time magazine of his role in 2000's Cast Away, for which he lost over 50 pounds to play a man stranded on an uninhabited island.

Twitter
50 Cent

The usually ripped rapper shocked everyone with a photo of himself looking slender. He reportedly went from 214 to 160 pounds in just nine weeks to play a football player diagnosed with cancer in Things Fall Apart.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Carrot Top

Forget carrots, Carrot Top's biceps look like friggin' watermelons.

Ron Galella/WireImage; Amblin Entertainment
Robert De Niro

Shaping up for movie roles is nothing new. The legendary actor earned an Oscar nom for his role as terrifying tattooed rapist Max Cady in the 1991 thriller Cape Fear.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images, Win McNamee/Getty Images
Christian Bale

In order to portray former Vice President Dick Cheney, the star sported a fuller figure ahead of his performance in the biopic Backseat. 

