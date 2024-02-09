The 42 Best Amazon Deals This Month- 60% off Samsonite, Beats Headphones, UGG, Plus $3 Beauty Saviors

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There is just something so satisfying about waking up on a Friday, opening up your bank app, and seeing the direct deposit that hit your account. Of course, you shouldn't spend your whole paycheck in one place, but if you are in the mood to shop, you can really stretch your dollar on some major deals. You really can't beat the (near) instant satisfaction of shopping at Amazon. I mean, that quick Prime shipping completely sets the bar for all online shopping experiences. It also really comes in clutch when you waited too long to shop. There are so many last-minute Valentine's Day gifts with fast shipping.
There's just one slight problem when it comes to Amazon shopping: there are billions of choices. If you want to save some time (and money), I did the research so you don't have to. Here are the 42 best Amazon deals you can shop right now with major discounts on Amazon Fire TVs, UGG boots, Samsonite luggage, Urban Decay Lipstick, and more.
The Best Amazon Deals Right Now
Wssxc 5 Pairs Stud Earrings Set
If you prefer a subtle diamond look on some days and you want to be a bit flashier on others, just nab this 5-pair stud earring set. It's all about options, am I right? These faux diamond stud earrings look just like the real thing for a great price.
This hypoallergenic earrings set has 39,000+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Dermora Foot Peel Mask
Exfoliate and soften your feet with this game-changing peel mask. It's available in six different scents.
This (admittedly gross) satisfying foot peel mask has 50,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I bought your foot mask and I absolutely love it. Your mask is the first mask to get all of the calluses and rough skin off of my feet. My feet is baby soft, something I thought I would never experience."
The Drop Women's Lee Sherpa Bomber Jacket
This is the time of year when we all want to feel cozy. You can get this sherpa bomber jacket in 3 cute colorways. Sizes range from XXS to 5X. Hurry up an shop. This 64% discount won't be here for long!
The Drop Women's Bella Small Tote Bag
Don't miss out on this 59% discount. Chic meets cozy with this sherpa bag, which comes in 6 colors. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss recommended this bag, sharing "This is a cute little purse. I've seen this sherpa material on jackets and stuff. It's really really cute. It has pockets on the inside. My mom won't do a purse without pockets. This right here, you will like."
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
A slip dress will always be in style, whether you're dressing up or dressing down. Save 54% on this dress you can get in 25 colors. Sizes range from XXS to 5X.
This style has been recommended by Dancing With the Stars champ Charli D'Amelio and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.
UGG Women's Diara Slipper
UGG deals are so hard to find. Nab this 30% discount while you can. These endlessly cozy booties are just too cute to pass up. They come in 3 colorways.
Litfun Women's Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers
These look and feel like UGGs and the price is too good to miss. Wear this comfy style indoors or outdoors. There are 8 colors to choose from. This style has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's on sale for 47% off.
Fimibuke Half Gallon Water Bottle with Sleeve
I'm always carrying a million things with me, so it's hard to hold onto a water bottle sometimes. I love this because it comes with an insulated sleeve that has a carrying strap. Plus, it's 50% off right now.
There are lots of colors and patterns to choose from. It has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Instant Vortex Plus 6QT Air Fryer with Odor Erase Technology
Save 58% on this 6-in-1 air fryer, which you can use to crisp, roast, dehydrate, broil, bake, and reheat. Amazon has 4 sizes to choose from. This product has 14,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon Super Lustrous The Gloss
Madelyn Cline included this gloss in her list of beauty must-haves. Yes, you can really have it all with one product. Stop using sticky lip glosses and try this one. It is ultra-shiny, never sticky, lightweight, and insanely moisturizing since it's formulated with agave, moringa oil, and capuacu butter.
This lip gloss comes in 24 shades and has 14,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ekouaer Women's Classic Button Down Long Satin Silk Pajama Set
Go to bed feeling chic in one of these pajama sets, which are on sale for 53% off. There are many colorways to choose from and these sets have 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sunzel Womens Flare Leggings with Tummy Control Crossover Waist and Wide Leg
You will want to live in these flared leggings, which are 44% off right now. This comfy style comes in 3 inseam lengths and 18 colors. The Sunzel Flare Leggings have 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ekouaer Tie Dye Pajamas Set
Bring your comfort to another level with this ultra-soft pajamas set made from non-irritating, breathable fabric that keeps you cool and comfy during a hot night. There are 59 colorways to shop and the set has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's on sale for 44% off right now.
A fan of this set shared, "I bought these for myself to wear here in Florida. It has been in the 90s lately, so they have been great! (Yes, I have air conditioning, but my 101-year-old Mom lives with me, and she is always cold, so my thermostat is set at 77!)."
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
Feel cozy and warm with these fluffy slippers, which are 47% off. They're available in eight different colors and they have 25,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
These have been recommended by The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, The Bachelor alums Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, and Danica McKellar.
Gihuo Women's Athletic Full Zip Lightweight Workout Jacket
This zip-up jacket is great for workouts, errands, and everything else. It's stretchy, comfy, and sleek. What more could you want? Well, it is 48% off right now. it comes in 13 colors and has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
fan Womens Oversized Hoodie
Snag this comfy hoodie while it is 49% off. You'll want one of these oversized hoodies in every single color. There are 27 colorways to choose from and endless ways to style this sweatshirt.
It has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ekouaer Womens Silk Satin Tank Top
This top looks expensive, but it's such a good deal. There are 27 colorways with sizes from XS to 3X. Amazon shoppers love this silky top with 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Sweatshirt
This is the perfect in-between look. You get the joy of casual and a polished look at the same time. It is incredibly comfortable and it looks much more expensive than it actually it. It can easily be a dupe for a pricey pullover from another brand.
There are 27 colors to choose from. This style has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bestope Makeup Brushes Makeup Brush Set- 16 Pcs
If you don't even remember when you bought your makeup brushes, it may be time to refresh with a new set. This bundle has everything you need for each step of your getting-ready routine. The set has 16 brushes and there are many color options.
Shoppers left 15,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews for this product. These sets come in 5 colorways.
Mevecco Layered Necklaces
These layered necklaces are everything . You can wear them together, as separate necklaces, or with other pieces you already have. There so many effortlessly cool looks you can put together with these necklaces. The best-selling strands are also available in several gold variations that are just so minimalist chic.
These necklaces have 16,500+ five-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti recommended this set.
Amazon Fire TV
Save $150 on an Amazon Fire TV with crystal-clear picture quality, Alexa technology, and access to all your favorite streaming content. This top-seller has 28,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beats Studio Pro with AppleCare+
Save 33% on these Beats headphones with unparalleled sound quality, noise-canceling functions, and the ultimate comfort. Amazon has 4 colorways to choose from. This product has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Marc Fisher Women's Lianna Ankle Boot
Heeled leather booties will always be on-trend, so you might as well score a 45% off deal while you can. These chic shoes come in black, cream, and tan.
ReachMe Womens Oversized Sherpa Pullover Hoodie
It doesn't get any cozier than this oversized plush hoodie. You'll never want to take this one off.
Sizes are available up to 3X. You can choose from 38 colorways. This top-seller has 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maidenform Women's Pure Comfort Wireless Lace Longline Bralette Convertible Bra
This is basically 3 bras in one since it's a convertible bra. You can turn this into crisscross back, halter, or just go for the classic straight silhouette. It comes in lots of colors and has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Leggings Depot Womens Relaxed-Fit Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants with Pockets
Get 44% off these ultra-comfortable joggers with pockets. They come in tons of colors and sizes range from small to 3X. This style is a top-seller with 66,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nail-Aid Keratin 3 Day Growth Nail Treatment & Strengthener
Bring your nails back to life with this growth treatment that gives results in just 3 days, according to the brand. This affordable find has 31,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "THIS IS THE BEST EVER. MY NAILS WERE NOT GROWING AND CHIPING A LOT. THIS IS A MIRACLE NAIL-AID. MY NAILS HAVE GROWN LIKE CRAZY, NO CHIPPING AND THEY ARE HARD. DEFINITELY RECOMMEND IT."
L.A. Girl Beauty Brick Eyeshadow
Getting a top-rated eyeshadow palette for only $7 is a can't-miss deal for sure. This palette has neutrals and blushes and there are 3 other color combos to choose from. Shoppers gave these eyeshadows 17,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laura Geller New York the Best of the Best Baked Palette- Includes Bronzer, Blush, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadows
Kyle Richards said she gets so many compliments on her glow when she uses this palette. She shared, "I was using this Laura Gellar palette. You're supposed to be able to do everything all in one. So I did that and I was like, 'I like this.' Now, I am obsessed with this palette and I literally got so many texts from my friends being like, 'Can you send me that palette?' It's that good. If you think I'm glowing, it's because of this palette. It has everything."
Shop before this 32% discount disappears.
SheaMoisture Curl Mousse Coconut and Hibiscus for Frizz Control
Get the most out of your curls with this frizz-reducing mousse that also gives your hair a bit of bounce. This beloved product is 31% off and it has 12,200+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This magic foam is epic! I never thought a hair product would change my life but this one did. It's so incredibly light weight, you feel like there is nothing in your hair. I get volume and definition without any of the drawbacks of normal products."
Marycele Candle Warmer Lamp
Get the most out of your candles with a candle warmer. It's a safe, eco-friendly, flame-free way to enjoy your favorite candle aromas. You can adjust the setting to increase the melting speed with the dimmer controller.
A shopper raved, "This lamp does an excellent job evenly warming our candles, all without the need for an open flame. This not only makes our candles last longer but also ensures a consistent and prolonged release of fragrance."
Mangopop Womens Long Sleeve Square Neck Top
If you thought all long-sleeve t-shirts were the same, think again. This one is sleek, comfortable, and endlessly flattering. You can save 58% on this top-seller, which comes in 23 colorways ranging from bright to neutral.
JoyJolt Claire 14oz Red Wine Glass Set
Save 58% on this high-quality, top-selling wine glasses. Stock up for your home or give these a gift. And, yes, they are dishwasher-safe. This set has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick
I've been in love with Urban Decay lipstick for years. My go-to shade is Liar, which is a neutral nude with a soft, cream finish. You can save 30% on my go-to in addition to the 31 other shades available on Amazon.
Faleave Womens Knit 2 Piece Sweater Sets
Give your sweatpants a break and opt for a sweater set instead. You'll feel oh-so-comfortable and look put together at the same time. These sets come in 9 colorways.
Samsonite Ascella 3.0 Softside Expandable Luggage with Spinners- 2 Pieces
Score 60% off a luggage brand you can always trust. Samsonite has high-quality, durable suitcases that you will use for decades to come. These two-piece sets come in 3 colorways.
Brooklinen Luxury Percale Pillowcases - Set of 2
Treat yourself with a Brooklinen pillowcase set. This material is breathable, crisp, and cooling. You'll enjoy a luxurious feeling every night when you have these pillowcases. Amazon has 2 sizes and 4 colorways to choose from.
Asney Upgraded Magnetic Chess Set
This is a great set for the chess players in your life. It has a unique, magnetic design so you can turn the board upside down and the pieces will still stick. No more lost piece! This makes this great for an outdoor adventure or traveling. It comes with extra pieces and storage slots too.
Save 48% on this set with 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anrabess Women 2 Piece Outfit
Don't get me wrong, I love a matching sweatpants set, but some days I just want to rock a pair of shorts. A matching sweatshirt and shorts set doesn't happen enough. This outfit feels cozy. Plus, it looks cozy and sleek. It comes in 20 colors and it's 26% off.
