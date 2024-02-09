The 42 Best Amazon Deals This Month- 60% off Samsonite, Beats Headphones, UGG, Plus $3 Beauty Saviors

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There is just something so satisfying about waking up on a Friday, opening up your bank app, and seeing the direct deposit that hit your account. Of course, you shouldn't spend your whole paycheck in one place, but if you are in the mood to shop, you can really stretch your dollar on some major deals. You really can't beat the (near) instant satisfaction of shopping at Amazon. I mean, that quick Prime shipping completely sets the bar for all online shopping experiences. It also really comes in clutch when you waited too long to shop. There are so many last-minute Valentine's Day gifts with fast shipping.

There's just one slight problem when it comes to Amazon shopping: there are billions of choices. If you want to save some time (and money), I did the research so you don't have to. Here are the 42 best Amazon deals you can shop right now with major discounts on Amazon Fire TVs, UGG boots, Samsonite luggage, Urban Decay Lipstick, and more.

TL;DR: Amazon Deals

The Best Amazon Deals Right Now