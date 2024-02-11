You'll Feel Like Jennifer Aniston's Best Friend With These 50 Secrets About the Actress

Watch : Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Forget They’re Friends in Uber Eats Commercial

Jennifer Aniston has been in our Friends zone for so long, it's hard to remember a time when she wasn't there for us.

Luckily, we don't have to play that risky little game. Her star-making show ended in 2004 but after that it was onto making movies and, when the right project came along, she returned to the small screen.

"I'm entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life," Aniston told the New York Times in 2019. "Seriously, I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's just about to really bloom."'

Reader, she was not trifling with us.

At the time, The Morning Show had just taken root at Apple TV+. Fast-forward through a pandemic, a presidential election and a few other hot topics the drama handily borrowed from reality, and it's been renewed for a fourth season.

And Aniston, who's turning 55 on Feb. 11, is really in her SAG Award-winning groove now as wildly successful but fallible morning show host Alex Levy.