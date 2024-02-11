You'll Feel Like Jennifer Aniston's Best Friend With These 50 Secrets About the Actress

Jennifer Aniston has been in our Friends zone for so long, it's hard to remember a time when she wasn't there for us.
Luckily, we don't have to play that risky little game. Her star-making show ended in 2004 but after that it was onto making movies and, when the right project came along, she returned to the small screen.
"I'm entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life," Aniston told the New York Times in 2019. "Seriously, I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's just about to really bloom."'
Reader, she was not trifling with us.
At the time, The Morning Show had just taken root at Apple TV+. Fast-forward through a pandemic, a presidential election and a few other hot topics the drama handily borrowed from reality, and it's been renewed for a fourth season.
And Aniston, who's turning 55 on Feb. 11, is really in her SAG Award-winning groove now as wildly successful but fallible morning show host Alex Levy.
"You're busy doing so many other things in the world, which is why I think I failed so terribly at marriage," Aniston, speaking for Alex, told Variety when the show's third season premiered—though co-star and fellow executive producer Reese Witherspoon was quick to interject for her friend, "In the show."
Witherspoon added, "Just wanted to be clear." But staying on the topic of Alex's rough history of decisions when it comes to relationships, she noted, "Maybe Alex is brave enough to break her own heart."
Aniston continued, "Or maybe these are lessons she's in need of. Because, everything I've gone through in my life, there's not one thing I would do over, at all. It's all our journey."
In honor of Jennifer Aniston's birthday, read on to learn 50 fascinating facts about her journey: