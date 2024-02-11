See Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany's Adorable Family Moments On and Off the Field

Watch : Patrick Mahomes Defends His “Dad Bod” in Viral Shirtless Photo!

Patrick Mahomes never fumbles the opportunity to give a shoutout to his wife Brittany Mahomes—especially when it comes to his wins.

In fact, when the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback accepted the Most Valuable Player trophy at the 2023 NFL Honors, he made sure to highlight his true home team: Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany, 28, and their two kids Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 14 months.

"To my wife, Brittany, my baby girl, Sterling, and my son, Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y'all keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day," he said during his speech last February. "No matter how I feel coming home, y'all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y'all."

But the 28-year-old—who began dating the former professional soccer player in high school—isn't the only one that's grateful for their victorious relationship.