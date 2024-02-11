See Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany's Adorable Family Moments On and Off the Field

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have more than just the support of fans at the 2024 Super Bowl: His wife Brittany and their kids will undoubtedly be cheering him on.

Watch: Patrick Mahomes Defends His “Dad Bod” in Viral Shirtless Photo!

Patrick Mahomes never fumbles the opportunity to give a shoutout to his wife Brittany Mahomes—especially when it comes to his wins.

In fact, when the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback accepted the Most Valuable Player trophy at the 2023 NFL Honors, he made sure to highlight his true home team: Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany, 28, and their two kids Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 14 months.

"To my wife, Brittany, my baby girl, Sterling, and my son, Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y'all keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day," he said during his speech last February. "No matter how I feel coming home, y'all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y'all."

But the 28-year-old—who began dating the former professional soccer player in high school—isn't the only one that's grateful for their victorious relationship.

NFL Studs On and Off the Football Field

"We feed off of each other," Brittany told the UT Tyler Patriots while she was studying kinesiology there in 2016. "He's an incredible leader and player and I've learned a lot from him. We give each other advice and he is always being positive with me to motivate me when I need it. We're having a great time with everything that is going on in our lives. He's doing big things right now."

Fast-forward to present day and those "big things" have grown exponentially, considering he and his team are once again, heading to the Super Bowl.

Keep reading to see the couple's cutest family pics ahead of the big game.

Instagram

High School Sweethearts

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' relationship began in 2012 when they were students at Whitehouse High School in Texas. In Sept. 2020, after eight years of dating, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to Brittany inside Arrowhead Stadium, of course. 

Instagram

A Growing Team

In Feb. 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes. A year later, Sterling was in attendance as her parents said "I do" at their wedding ceremony in Hawaii. By May 2022, they announced they were expecting a second child together

Instagram

Halloween Celebrations

"The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster," Brittany wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2022 alongside the family's Halloween costumes.

Instagram

An Extra Special Holiday Season

Less than a month later, on Nov. 28, Brittany gave birth to a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Instagram

Super Bowl Sterling

Sterling and Brittany cheered on Patrick as the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl.

Met Gala Moments

On the first Monday in May, the pair posed together on the Met Gala red carpet.

Instagram

Mother's Day Outing

Brittany, a co-owner of the women’s soccer team the Kansas City Current, celebrated Mother's Day 2023 by watching the team play. 

Red Carpet Ready

At the 2023 ESPYS, Patrick was awarded Best NFL Player and Best Athlete, Men's Sports, while the Kansas City Chiefs won Best Team.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Thanksgiving Portrait

The family of four celebrated Thanksgiving 2023 with this sweet snap.

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

In early December, the duo donned matching reindeer onesies at a holiday party in Kansas City.

