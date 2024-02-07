Erika Jayne Can't Escape Ex Tom Girardi's Mess in Tense Bet It All on Blonde Trailer

Watch : Erika Jayne Talks "Weed Dinner" Fight With Denise Richards & More!

Unlike a diamond, Erika Jayne might be cracking under pressure.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is haunted by ex Tom Girardi's ongoing legal troubles all while putting together her new Las Vegas show in the tense first trailer for her upcoming Bravo special Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde.

"Nothing is making me happy," the singer, stressed from rehearsals, admits in the preview. "Tom's behavior was bad for over three years. The s--t this man did, the fallout is great. His family, he hurt them too."

Girardi is still facing a $5 million fraud lawsuit accusing the disgraced lawyer of embezzling millions of dollars in settlement funds from plane crash victims before Erika filed for divorce in 2020.

And after a producer reminds Erika of Tom's latest legal hearing, the "Pretty Mess" singer admits, "I'd be a liar if I said it was 100 percent out of on my mind. Now, I have to pick up and do a show."