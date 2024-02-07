Erika Jayne Can't Escape Ex Tom Girardi's Mess in Tense Bet It All on Blonde Trailer

Unlike a diamond, Erika Jayne might be cracking under pressure.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is haunted by ex Tom Girardi's ongoing legal troubles all while putting together her new Las Vegas show in the tense first trailer for her upcoming Bravo special Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde.
"Nothing is making me happy," the singer, stressed from rehearsals, admits in the preview. "Tom's behavior was bad for over three years. The s--t this man did, the fallout is great. His family, he hurt them too."
Girardi is still facing a $5 million fraud lawsuit accusing the disgraced lawyer of embezzling millions of dollars in settlement funds from plane crash victims before Erika filed for divorce in 2020.
And after a producer reminds Erika of Tom's latest legal hearing, the "Pretty Mess" singer admits, "I'd be a liar if I said it was 100 percent out of on my mind. Now, I have to pick up and do a show."
But Tom's legal mess isn't Erika's only obstacle as she laments during practice, "What are the lyrics? I don't even know the lyrics to my own f--king song."
Also noting the production is running over budget, Erika's creative director Mikey Minden voices concerns about the cast's level of talent and professionalism.
"I don't think we can do it," he tells Erika. "No one was killing it—including you."
All the drama causes Erika to walk off set for a private meeting as she tells a camera person, "They cannot be mic'd for this conversation."
Get a behind-the-scenes look at Erika's Vegas show when her two-hour special Bet It All on Blonde premieres March 13 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
