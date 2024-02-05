Miley Cyrus Leaves Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Out of Grammys Acceptance Speech

Watch : 2024 GRAMMYs Recap: Shade, Wins & Must-See Moments!

Everything's coming up roses for Miley Cyrus—except her relationship with dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

The "Used to Be Young" singer had a monumental night at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, where her single "Flowers" nabbed her trophies for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record Of The Year and while Miley thanked several people in her speech for the latter, she left off her country musician father.

After thanking her team, everyone who collaborated on the song and Columbia Records, the 31-year-old shouted out "her mommy" Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando, who were in the audience.

"Thank you all so much," she continued, jokingly noting, "I don't think I forgot anyone but I might've forgotten underwear. Bye!"

Although Miley and Billy Ray once had a close relationship—even working together on four seasons and one film for the Hannah Montana franchise—a source previously told E! News they haven't been on the best terms since his 2022 divorce from Tish.