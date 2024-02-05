Grammys 2024: Victoria Monét, Dua Lipa and More Turn the Red Carpet Into a Family Affair

Watch : 2024 Grammys Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners!

Stop the music! You're going to want to see these heartwarming family moments at the 2024 Grammys.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards took place at Los Angeles' Crypto.com on Feb. 4, and several stars celebrated Music's Biggest Night by bringing along their biggest fans—their family members!

Dua Lipa, for instance, attended the event with her father Dukagjin Lipa. And their red carpet looks were so good, you may feel like levitating. Dua dazzled in a custom Courreges ensemble while Dukagjin looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo (see more red carpet looks here).

And he'll surely be cheering her on as she takes the stage to perform and is up in two categories. Not only is Dua's "Dance the Night" nominated for Song of the Year but the Barbie hit was also in the running for Best Song Written for Visual Media, with Billie Eilish's track from the film "What Was I Made For?" ultimately winning the award (see the winners so far here).