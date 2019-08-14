Instagram/Brandi Cyrus
by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 6:19 AM
There's no bond quite like sisterhood. Just ask Brandi and Miley Cyrus.
Over the weekend, while the duo were vacationing in Italy, news broke that Miley had split from her longtime love Liam Hemsworth. Shortly after, pictures surfaced from their girls' trip of Miley kissing Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter.
Now, Brandi is asking for respect and privacy on her little sister's behalf.
"It's not my business to talk about and it's nothing anything of mine to tell," she said on the latest episode of her Your Favorite Thing podcast with Wells Adams. "There's nothing I can really say. I just, I'm here for her, obviously, and I've been spending a lot of time with her. When she's ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will."
Earlier, the 32-year-old seemed to hint at her sister's split. "I've learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much, or be so hard, but all we can do is trust that there is purpose in everything, even the darkness..." she captioned a picture from their getaway. "And in time everything will make sense, and all of that purpose will be revealed when the time is right, and we will be stronger and better for it."
Miley also seemed to subtly address the breakup in an emotional Instagram post.
"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win," she wrote. "Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me " Nature never hurries but it is always on time".... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …"
For his part, Liam directly spoke out about this new reality.
"Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he wrote on Instagram, "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."
