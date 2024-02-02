Crystal Hefner Says Hugh Hefner Wanted Her to "Stay Skinny and Have Big Fake Boobs"

Watch : Crystal Hefner Describes Her "Traumatic" Marriage to Hugh Hefner

For Crystal Hefner, her relationship with Hugh Hefner was largely about keeping up appearances.

The model detailed how the late Playboy founder often focused on her looks throughout their marriage, which lasted from 2012 until his death in 2017. Recounting how the environment at the Playboy Mansion was very competitive, with Playmates constantly "vying for Hef's attention," Crystal said she eventually lost her personal identity and "became whatever he wanted me" in order to keep him happy.

"He wanted me to just be seen and not speak," she shared in E! News' exclusive look at her appearance on Tamron Hall, airing Feb. 5. "Be helpless, be small, have bleach blonde hair and stay skinny and have big fake boobs."

As a natural brunette who bleaches her hair, the 37-year-old told host Tamron Hall that Hugh would "tap" her head as a reminder to fix her roots whenever they started showing. Crystal also remembered the magazine mogul casually "hitting me on the thigh" and suggesting that she "tone up" after she had gained some weight.

"That was hard," Crystal recalled. "This charming man all of the sudden is changing."