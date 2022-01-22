Secrets of Playboy Bombshells: Sex Rings, Kidnappings and FBI Investigations

Watch : "Secrets of Playboy" EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

If walls could talk, Hugh Hefner would be in some trouble.

In the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy, which premieres Jan. 24, numerous individuals speak about their alleged experiences at the Playboy Mansion, where the founder hosted star-studded parties and lived with his girlfriends. And though it seemed like a place of endless fun and excitement, playmates such as Holly Madison and Sondra Theodore claim that bad things took place behind closed doors.

"The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like looking back on it is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as like this really good guy," Madison, who dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008, says in episode two. "And you started to feel like, 'Oh, he's not what they say in the media, he's just a nice man.'"

In reality, Madison now believes she had Stockholm Disorder from living in the famed mansion, saying, "I felt like I was in this cycle of gross things and I didn't know what to do."