Usher Clarifies Rumor He Was Beyoncé’s Nanny During Their Younger Years

Watch : Usher Releases Star-Studded Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

Usher is saying OMG to these rumors.

Amid the speculation that he was, at one point, Beyoncé's nanny, the Super Bowl XVIII performer firmly set the record straight.

"First of all, how can I be a nanny? I'd be a manny," Usher joked to Shannon Sharpe on the Jan. 31 episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast. "Nah, nah. I wasn't Beyoncé's nanny."

After all, the "Yeah" singer, 45, is only a few years older than Beyoncé, 42. However, Usher admitted that he was responsible for looking after Queen Bey when they were both kids and working with producer Daryl Simmons out of his Atlanta home.

"Daryl Simmons—he had a group by the name of The Dolls and they came to Atlanta for the first time—this was before Destiny's Child became Destiny's Child," he explained. "I think I looked over them while they were doing something in the house, I had to watch them ‘cause I was the authority ‘cause I guess I was the teenager at the time."