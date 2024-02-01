Usher Clarifies Rumor He Was Beyoncé’s Nanny During Their Younger Years

Super Bowl XVIII performer Usher shared insight into his decades-long friendship with Beyoncé, which started when they were just younger—when he was the “Cuff It” singer’s babysitter.

Usher is saying OMG to these rumors. 

Amid the speculation that he was, at one point, Beyoncé's nanny, the Super Bowl XVIII performer firmly set the record straight.

"First of all, how can I be a nanny? I'd be a manny," Usher joked to Shannon Sharpe on the Jan. 31 episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast. "Nah, nah. I wasn't Beyoncé's nanny."

After all, the "Yeah" singer, 45, is only a few years older than Beyoncé, 42. However, Usher admitted that he was responsible for looking after Queen Bey when they were both kids and working with producer Daryl Simmons out of his Atlanta home. 

"Daryl Simmons—he had a group by the name of The Dolls and they came to Atlanta for the first time—this was before Destiny's Child became Destiny's Child," he explained. "I think I looked over them while they were doing something in the house, I had to watch them ‘cause I was the authority ‘cause I guess I was the teenager at the time."

The "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love" artist, who was around 12 at the time, further clarified that he was only a temporary caregiver, adding that his duties were limited to, "making certain that they didn't get in no trouble in the house at the time."

When Shannon pointed out that Usher recognized the talent and aided in the success of Justin Bieber in the 2010s, he asked if he knew back then that Bey would go on to become a music legend.

"When I saw them, I knew there was something very special about all of them because as Destiny's Child—they all thrive," he said of the group—who were active from 1990 to 2006. "Even still to this day when you see them together—they all thrive. They all are an incredible unit."

He also noted that the "Cuff It" singer was a standout from the very beginning. 

"Beyoncé had a talent and also, too, a brilliance and a brightness that was much different," Usher added. "It's really great for my sister to see that she's done so amazing and continued to thrive and just get bigger, better."  

And if the history between these two bright stars surprised you, read on for more unexpected celebrity friendships. 

