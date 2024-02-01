Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's Body Positivity Message Will Inspire Your Wellness Journey

Watch : Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi BLOCKED by Sammi Sweetheart

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is detailing her journey of self-assurance.

The Jersey Shore star recently shared how her relationship with her body has evolved over the years.

"In high school, I suffered from an eating disorder—not eating, anorexic. Cheerleading did that to me," Snooki told E! News in an exclusive interview, going on to share how she's changed. "But then I just felt so confident in myself. I was like, ‘You know what? Whatever, I don't care what size I am. As long as I'm happy and I'm enjoying life, I don't really care.'"

And she maintained this confidence as she was thrust into the spotlight.

"When I went on the show, that's kind of where my mindset was at because I wasn't at my thinnest," the 36-year-old added. "And my body fluctuates so much because I'm so short. So like gaining five pounds looks 25 pounds on me because I'm only 4'9" So it's hard to maintain, especially after three kids."