Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Trailer: Angelina Teases Lingering Feelings for Vinny

Vinny Guadagnino is fist-pumping his way into the hearts of multiple women.
The Jersey Shore crew is hitting the road again in the newest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in which original cast members Guadagnino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni "J Woww" Farley party their way across the country. But, it looks like this, ahem, situation, could get complicated, as a newly-single Angelina may admit she still holds feelings for old hookup Vinny.
After Angelina kisses him on the cheek, Snooki confronts her about their on-again, off-again relationship.
"You like him!" she tells her. "Just say it. You like Vinny." In response, Angelina only gives her a look of contemplation.
If the two were to begin dating now, it could complicate Vinny's current flirtationship with The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey, whom he met on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. Since the season ended, the two have been playfully flirting online, with Vinny calling her his "baby momma" and Gabby labeling him her "main man." Gabby even exclusively told E! News that the "dating door is open."
And it appears some of Vinny's Jersey Shore castmates might support the pairing too: The trailer sees Mike "The Situation" and Pauly "DJ Pauly D" backstage during rehearsals and watching their friend on TV.
Elsewhere in the trailer, the group travels to North Carolina, New Orleans and wine country as they catch up on all the drama that's been happening in their lives—including The Situation's sweet pregnancy announcement with wife Lauren Sorrentino.
"The fam's gettin' bigger!" he tells his friends—and, of course, an expectant crowd.
Watch the full trailer above, and tune into Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when it premieres Jan. 26 on MTV.