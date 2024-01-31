Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals She’s Had 3 Boob Jobs

Chrissy Teigen is keeping us abreast of all her plastic surgery secrets.
The Cravings author accidentally admitted she's had three boob jobs done while playing a game on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that aired Jan. 30.
As part of a segment called "The Lies Have It," Chrissy and fellow guest Kate Chastain had to go back-and-forth telling each other as many lies as possible in a 30-second period. For Chrissy's first turn, she said, "I've had my boobs done three times."
Later on in the episode, however, the Chrissy and Dave Dine Out star asked to revisit her statement, confessing, "I feel like the boob job thing is never going to come back around and now no one's going to know... Well, it's the truth."
And once the cat was out of the bag, Chrissy didn't bother sparing details.
"I've had a lift, a put in, a take them out," she revealed. "I don't like them out."
This isn't the first time Chrissy's spilled the beans on some of the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures she's undergone. In addition to getting three breast surgeries, the 38-year-old has opened up about getting buccal fat removal, an eyebrow hair transplant and armpit liposuction.
"I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things," Chrissy told Refinery29 in 2017. "It's a big secret, but I don't care. It was nine years ago or so."
Chrissy—who shares kids Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 1, and Wren, 6 months, with husband John Legend—went on to say she has "no regrets" about the procedure.
"It was so easy," she explained. "It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever."
Keep reading to see which other celebrities have confessed to getting plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures.