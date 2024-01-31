Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals She’s Had 3 Boob Jobs

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Had Three Boob Jobs

Chrissy Teigen is keeping us abreast of all her plastic surgery secrets.

The Cravings author accidentally admitted she's had three boob jobs done while playing a game on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that aired Jan. 30.

As part of a segment called "The Lies Have It," Chrissy and fellow guest Kate Chastain had to go back-and-forth telling each other as many lies as possible in a 30-second period. For Chrissy's first turn, she said, "I've had my boobs done three times."

Later on in the episode, however, the Chrissy and Dave Dine Out star asked to revisit her statement, confessing, "I feel like the boob job thing is never going to come back around and now no one's going to know... Well, it's the truth."

And once the cat was out of the bag, Chrissy didn't bother sparing details.

"I've had a lift, a put in, a take them out," she revealed. "I don't like them out."