Selma Blair Shares Update on Her Health Amid Multiple Sclerosis Battle

Selma Blair is staying positive.
After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and going into remission in 2021, the Cruel Intentions star shared a recent update on her health.
"The MS is fine," Selma revealed on Instagram Jan. 29. "I'm still in remission. I'm due for another MRI and blood work, but I seem to be doing fine."
And while her MS is under control, the effects of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome have been difficult for Selma.
The condition affects the connective tissues, which often causes overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin, according to the Mayo Clinic. So, while others often stretch to relieve muscles, the Hellboy actress noted that she can't.
"The Ehlers-Danlos will make me really, really, really stiff cause I'll pull my muscles too easily," she explained. "This is nothing that's like horrible, scary stuff or anything. It's one of those extra things that turns into a chronic thing you have to watch."
The 51-year-old also went on to note the frequency of her pain and its effect on her day-to-day routine.
"I hurt all the time," she explained. "I say that for you people that hurt also. Like, I get it. And for all of us just aging, it hurts."
And as she continues to heal, her symptoms will sometimes fluctuate.
"I didn't know that it could come and go like that," she said. "I was used to things being a little more linear when I was younger, or that was just the way things were."
But Selma is remaining optimistic.
"I'm doing well," she reflected. "Tired. When people say, 'What do you want to do with your life?' It still makes me sad that I just want to sleep. There's no complaining. But I don't know if I'll ever have the coordination or balance or stamina that I want to."
As she put it, "Still lucky. Still grateful. Still okay. But it's still a bummer."
Since her diagnosis, the Legally Blonde actress has opened up about the difficulties of her journey, working with disability advocacy groups like the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.
"I always say how visibility matters for the disabled," she told SELF in January 2023. "Well, visibility matters for everyone. You have to show that you're still alive."