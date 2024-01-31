Selma Blair Shares Update on Her Health Amid Multiple Sclerosis Battle

Watch : Selma Blair Gives Shout-Out to Those Who Love Her--Including Grandma

Selma Blair is staying positive.

After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and going into remission in 2021, the Cruel Intentions star shared a recent update on her health.

"The MS is fine," Selma revealed on Instagram Jan. 29. "I'm still in remission. I'm due for another MRI and blood work, but I seem to be doing fine."

And while her MS is under control, the effects of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome have been difficult for Selma.

The condition affects the connective tissues, which often causes overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin, according to the Mayo Clinic. So, while others often stretch to relieve muscles, the Hellboy actress noted that she can't.

"The Ehlers-Danlos will make me really, really, really stiff cause I'll pull my muscles too easily," she explained. "This is nothing that's like horrible, scary stuff or anything. It's one of those extra things that turns into a chronic thing you have to watch."