Selma Blair Says Multiple Sclerosis Battle "Haunts My Physical Cells"

Selma Blair is giving an update on her experience with multiple sclerosis.

After being diagnosed with MS in 2018 and undergoing a stem cell transplant in 2019, the actress announced in 2021 that she's in remission. While she noted in SELF's January cover story that she's "stopped losing abilities," she said that she still experiences occasional MS symptoms. According to the magazine, these include mild dystonia—involuntary muscle contractions that can cause slurred speech or spasms in her leg—as well as her left leg going numb if she's been sitting for a while.

"I'm so much better, but it haunts my physical cells. It's there," Blair, 50, told the publication. "Some people wake up two years later and they're like, 'I'm healed! Colors are brighter!' But I never had that moment. I just stopped having regression."

Reflecting on her diagnosis, the Cruel Intentions star said it "really did rewire me."

"It rewired me to find acceptance in being honest about my faults, about my past addiction, and about my problems," continued Blair, who has spoken about her sobriety and has not had an alcoholic drink since 2016. "It made me more empathetic towards myself."