New Beauty I'm Obsessed With This Month— Kylie Cosmetics, Covergirl, Saie, Rhode, Revlon, and More

If you're someone who lives for a self-care moment, but you're in a bit of a rut with your beauty products, you're in the right place. The first month of 2024 blessed us shopping enthusiasts with new hair care, makeup, and skincare products that are true game-changers.

The celeb beauty brands came through with a long-wearing, light-as-air foundation from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics. Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare dropped a hydrating oil that gave my skin the ultimate glow. Kim Kardashian returned to the makeup game with products from SKKN BY KIM. Hailey Bieber finally released the highly-anticipated first cleanser from rhode. Rihanna served up another innovative product with a concealer that also improves your skin with continued use.

Saie's liquid blush in the new shade Cutie is the new product I've used the most this month. Maybelline's new eyebrow pen is bound to be a cult favorite. There were just so many amazing product launches this month. Here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved favorites.