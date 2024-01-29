New Beauty I'm Obsessed With This Month— Kylie Cosmetics, Covergirl, Saie, Rhode, Revlon, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're someone who lives for a self-care moment, but you're in a bit of a rut with your beauty products, you're in the right place. The first month of 2024 blessed us shopping enthusiasts with new hair care, makeup, and skincare products that are true game-changers.
The celeb beauty brands came through with a long-wearing, light-as-air foundation from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics. Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare dropped a hydrating oil that gave my skin the ultimate glow. Kim Kardashian returned to the makeup game with products from SKKN BY KIM. Hailey Bieber finally released the highly-anticipated first cleanser from rhode. Rihanna served up another innovative product with a concealer that also improves your skin with continued use.
Saie's liquid blush in the new shade Cutie is the new product I've used the most this month. Maybelline's new eyebrow pen is bound to be a cult favorite. There were just so many amazing product launches this month. Here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved favorites.
Best New Beauty Products January 2024
TL;DR: My favorite new product- Saie Dew Blush Blendable Liquid Blush in the shade Cutie
Covergirl Outlast Lipstain
This will become on your go-to products. It delivers high-impact color that you can build up to intensify your look. This lipstick is also super-easy to apply thanks to the smooth, precision applicator. The formula feels lightweight on my lips and it's transfer-proof, kiss-proof, and smudge-proof.
There are 14 gorgeous shades, ranging from bold to neutral.
Maybelline Build-A-Brow 2-in-1 Brow Pen and Sealing Brow Gel
Achieve real-looking, full eyebrows for up to 24 hours with this dual-sided product. Use one end to fill in your brows with realistic, hair-like strokes. Then, seal it in with the brow gel on the other end. There are 6 versatile shades to choose from.
Rowmate Double Chin Reducer
I'm obsessed with this product. It's a great way to minimize the appearance of a double chin and achieve a contoured, slimmed down look. Personally, I think wearing this for 45 minutes does the trick, but other shoppers have reported success with wearing it for 30 minutes, 60 minutes, and other durations of time. There are 4 colorways to choose from.
Milani Color Fetish Lip Stain
If you appreciate the long-lasting formula of a lip stain, but you prefer the finish of a lip gloss, here's the perfect hybrid product. Milani Color Fetish Lip Stain delivers a glossy finish that lasts without drying out your lips. In fact, it's formulated with hydrating ingredients.
Pro tip: if you prefer a look with a little less intensity, just gently blot the color to get a finish that's less glossy. There are 6 shades to choose from.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick
You me a little confused seeing this in my list because the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick is such a classic product. However, I chose to count it as a "new" product since there are 12 stunning new shades. My personal favorite from the new shades is Daylight Delight, which is a pinky nude.
If you want rich pigment that feels lightweight, try this out.Its creamy formula glides on so smoothly and it feels hydrating on the lips. This lipstick comes in tons of shades and has 44,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This pick is an iconic product with a devoted following. Madelyn Cline has recommended the shade Wild Saffron (809), which is a gorgeous red. Ashley Graham and Gwen Stefani also recommended this lipstick.
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Lip Balm B5
Lip care is so vital, no matter what time of year it is. Dry lips are never a comfortable experience. This lip balm delivers an instant dose of hydration that really lasts.
Kylie Cosmetics Power Plush Longwear Foundation
Get long-lasting coverage that never feels heavy on your skin with this supremely comfortable foundation from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics. The formula is smoothing and hydrating. Its satin finish is not too dewy or too matte. This the perfect in between option that's super easy to blend and it blurs pores, uneven texture, and fine lines.
There are 40 shades to choose from.
SKKN BY KIM Makeup
After years of waiting for Kim Kardashian's big return to makeup, she came through with a launch of 3 products: lip liners, lipstick, and eyeshadow.
Lip Liner: Long-lasting, lightweight, and hydrating in 15 shades of nude.
Lipstick: Super-smooth matte lipstick that delivers an airbrushed finish and doesn't feather. It comes in 10 shades.
Eyeshadow: 12 warm and cool nude tones with velvety matte finishes that feel ultra-lightweight on the lids and blend with ease
Zravideed Forehead Wrinkle Patches 12pcs
Hydrate your skin and decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Put these on before you go to bed and you'll wake up to great results. You can also use them during the day, just keep them on for 6-8 hours. In my experience, I can reuse each of them a few times.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Jelly Pop Dew Primer
Lock your makeup in place with this gel primer that grips your makeup. It delivers a translucent finish and smooths your skin's texture.
Hurry up and shop because it's a limited-edition product... but, hopefully, they make it a permanent product.
Keys Soulcare Deeply Replenishing Squalane Facial Oil
Wake up to radiant, glowing skin when you use this facial oil before bed. This new launch from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare is incredibly hydrating and you'll love the results. It's non-comedogenic, non-greasy, and it does not clog pores.
Rhode Pineapple Refresh Daily Cleanser
The rhode Pineapple Refresh cleanser delivers a sensorial experience that you'll look forward to every morning and night. It has a gentle formula that melts and lathers to deliver hydration I can feel on my skin long after cleansing. My face feels thoroughly clean without that dreaded "stripped skin" feeling or irritation that I tend to experience with a thorough cleansing. In fact, it actually calmed and soothed some irritation. For my fellow sensitive skin sufferers out there, yes, it is fragrance-free. And, of course, as the name suggests, it does feel refreshing.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna We're Even Hydrating Longwear Waterproof Concealer
Makeup meets skincare with this new concealer. With consistent use, it decreases puffiness and dark circles in addition to hydrating and brightening the skin, per the brand. The formula doesn't settle into fine lines. Plus, it's transfer-proof and waterproof, lasting up to 12 hours.
There are 50 shades to choose from.
NUDESTIX Dewy Barrier Hydrating Stick
Think of the NUDESTIX Dewy Barrier Hydrating Stick as a drink of water for your skin. You can use this on the go throughout the day for extra hydration. It's great after a long, dehydrating travel day. It also serves as a great makeup primer. In addition to moisturizing, this stick glaze and brightens the skin.
Saie Dew Blush Blendable Liquid Blush
I am OBSESSED with this liquid blush. You only need a teeny bit, so each bottle lasts a long time, even if you use it every day. It delivers a natural-looking finish, and now it's available in 3 new shades: Cutie (warm dusty rose), Sweetie (neutral pink), and Baby (cool baby pink). My personal favorite is Cutie.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask- Cotton Candy
The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. I adore this lip balm and now it's available in a Cotton Candy scent. It treats my chapped lips and this one container lasts me a long time, even if you I use it multiple times a day.
This cult favorite product has 1.4 million+ Sephora Loves, 31,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and lots of celebrity fans including Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, and Ashley Haas.
RoC Derm Correxion Firming Serum Stick
Tighten and lift your skin with this mess-free stick, which you can use on the face, neck, chest, and backs of your hands. It absorbs quickly and has a concentrated formula infused with retinol.
Oribe Hair Alchemy Strengthening Travel Set
Strengthen your strands and get your hair health back on track with this set from Oribe. The set has a shampoo, conditioner, and serum that address damage, split ends, and dryness. Plus, the products give heat protection to help prevent future breakage.
TULA Bedtime Bright Vita-Charge Overnight Brightening Treatment
We all want to wake up to bright, even skin, right? Apply this before bed to improve the appearance of dark spots and seal in moisture.
A fan of the product shared, "Love this Tula overnight brightening treatment with vitamin c and niacinamide. Two great ingredients in this formula. Nice light oil formula... This definitely helps seal in products while providing a nice glowing layer of moisture. The pump top on this bottle is absolutely great. It make it so easy to dispense without making a mess or wasting any product. In the morning my skin looks absolutely supple and vibrant. I am completely hooked. A little on the pricey but a little goes a long way and this is a great vitamin c & niacinamide combo!"
Shani Darden Skin Care Moisture Boost Plumping Serum
It is so hard to find serums that don't feel sticky and heavy on the skin. This one is silky smooth, non-sticky, and super hydrating with 17 plumping hydrators in the formula, per the brand. It even nourishes the skin barrier and prevents water loss, according to Shani Darden.
A shopper gushed, "Good bye to dry flaky skin. It is at the top of my favorites in skincare items. I use it everyday. It has given a new life to my skin. It keeps my skin hydrated and moisturised and has also made my skin soft and supple like a baby's bum. The texture speaks quality and luxury and the packaging is so classic."
