Jay Leno Files for Conservatorship Over Wife Mavis Leno's Estate

Jay Leno is taking legal steps to protect his wife Mavis Leno's financial assets amid her battle with dementia.

The former host of NBC's Tonight Show has filed for a conservatorship of his wife's estate in a Los Angeles court. Jay submitted the papers, which reveal Mavis' medical condition, on Jan. 26, according to legal records obtained by E! News. According to NBC News, the TV personality's petition seeks a substituted judgment to approve estate planning and implement a testamentary plan that he believes his wife would execute if she were capable.

"Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years," the documents state, per the outlet. "As Mavis's current condition renders her incapable of executing the estate plan, Jay has petitioned the Court to be appointed conservator of Mavis's estate for the sole purpose of filing a petition for substituted judgment on her behalf in order to ensure her desires concerning the disposition of her assets upon her death are realized."