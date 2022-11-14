Jay Leno Gives Health Update After Being Burned in Gasoline Fire

Watch : Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized After Suffering Burns

Jay Leno is on the mend.

The former Tonight Show host said he is recovering after recently being burned in a fire.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," Jay said in a Nov. 14 statement to E! News. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

The Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles also issued a statement about his condition on Nov. 14.

"Jay Leno is in stable condition," the statement read, per KTLA, "and he's receiving treatment here at the burn center to his face and his hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend."

Per an email obtained by People that was sent to Forum 2022 attendees from The Financial Brand, Jay's injuries led him to have to pull out of a Nov. 13 performance at the Forum 2022 conference in Las Vegas, Nev.

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," the email read, per the outlet. "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."