Why Crystal Hefner Is Changing Her Last Name

Crystal Hefner is turning over a new page in her life story.

The former Playboy model has plans to drop her late husband Hugh Hefner's last name more than six years after his death. By reverting to her maiden name, Crystal feels she will finally get closure on what she described as a "traumatic" relationship with the magazine magnate, who she said was often controlling of her appearance during their relationship.

"I completely changed everything about myself," Crystal told E! News' Francesca Amiker in exclusive interview. "Beauty is subjective. There's all types of beauty, but I just stuck to what Hugh Hefner saw as beautiful and just completely lost myself trying to live up to his standards of beauty."

And that included taking his last name shortly after their 2012 wedding. As Crystal recalled, "When we got married, Hugh's press secretary immediately changed my name for me. It all happened so fast and I tried to settle into it."

But now that she's regained her own voice through therapy, the 37-year-old said the "next step is definitely going back to my original last name and finally taking that last step to just be myself."