Why Sharon Stone Says It's "Stupid" for People to Be Ashamed of Aging

Sharon Stone shared insight into how she feels about turning 66 in March, and why she thinks other shouldn't stress about aging.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 26, 2024 9:10 PMTags
Sharon StoneInterviewsBeautyLivingPlastic SurgeryE! InsiderSkincare
Watch: Sharon Stone Talks Working With Women on "Ratched"

Age is nothing but a number.

Just ask Sharon Stone, who candidly shared her thoughts about beauty and aging as she reflected on her upcoming birthday in March.

"Two exact months until my birthday and I'll be even older. Sixty-six," she told U.K. publisher The Times in an interview published Jan. 26, per People. "I like being alive and healthy. And I think that we should all be super-thrilled to make it because I've witnessed any number of people not making it."

In fact, the Basic Instinct actress had an unfiltered message for people struggling to embrace their age. As she put it, "I think that people who are embarrassed about being older are just stupid and ungrateful."

Over the years, Sharon has detailed her budge-proof beauty philosophy.

During an interview with Vogue Arabia in September 2022, the Casino star revealed that her relationship with a younger man ended after the topic of getting Botox came up

When Sharon's then-boyfriend asked if she used the cosmetic injectable, she replied, "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did." 

photos
Celebs Who've Denied or Spoken Out Against Plastic Surgery or Cosmetic Procedures

"I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn't interested in seeing me anymore," she continued. "If you don't see me for more than that, you'll please find your way to the exit."

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

At the time, Sharon admitted she had dabbled with Botox before, but a scary incident made her stop altogether.

"I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage," she told the magazine, "and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again."

Botox went from being a "cute luxury," she said, "to some kind of massive, painful neurological need."

Of course, Sharon isn't the only star to offer a refreshing perspective on aging and beauty. Keep reading to see what other celebrities have shared about the topic.

Alicia Keys / Instagram

Alicia Keys

The OG celebrity to go makeup free, Alicia shows off her radiant skin.

Anne Hathaway / Instagram

Anne Hathaway

"I don't think about age," Anne told Today's Sheinelle Jones in an interview published Sept. 18. "To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype."

Millie Bobby Brown / Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star recently shared a makeup-free selfie, embracing the skin she's in on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper proved that hot girls don't need makeup to look beautiful.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch alum is kickstarting a new beauty trend after going makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week

"It's all about self-acceptance," she told i-D magazine on Sept. 29. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."As she put it, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Drew Barrymore / Instagram

Drew Barrymore

"This is 47!" Drew celebrated in February 2022.

Sofia Vergara / Instagram

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family alum shared a rare makeup-free selfie during Paris Fashion Week.

Tracee Ellis Ross / Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Grown-ish actress is known for celebrating her natural beauty and this thirst trap is no different.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty founder not only snapped a selfie of her fresh-faced look, but showed off her natural curls.

Instagram

Lady Gaga

Even makeup rebels have to let their skin breathe.

Tyra Banks / Instagram

Tyra Banks

The supermodel struck a pose to show off her fresh-faced beauty. "Some take a chill pill," she wrote. "I take a wig break."

Salma Hayek / Instagram

Salma Hayek

"Thank you for sharing your love, making me feel supported and many times making me laugh," the actress told her followers. "I always learn from all of you and I hope many blessings come your way in this new adventure

Instagram / Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel

The actress skipped the makeup for a good cause, writing on Instagram, "Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton."

"She's on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*... and I'm so honored to help spread that message," Jessica continued. "Take a second to show the real you."

Gabrielle Union / Instagram

Gabrielle Union

The actress is often told she doesn't look a day over 21 and this selfie proves it.

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder is known for rocking a makeup-free look.

Instagram/Halle Berry

Halle Berry

The Oscar winner bared more than just her face in this sexy snapshot.

Michelle Pfeiffer

To celebrate a social media milestone, the actress showed off her natural beauty.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!