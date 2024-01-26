Why Sharon Stone Says It's "Stupid" for People to Be Ashamed of Aging

Watch : Sharon Stone Talks Working With Women on "Ratched"

Age is nothing but a number.

Just ask Sharon Stone, who candidly shared her thoughts about beauty and aging as she reflected on her upcoming birthday in March.

"Two exact months until my birthday and I'll be even older. Sixty-six," she told U.K. publisher The Times in an interview published Jan. 26, per People. "I like being alive and healthy. And I think that we should all be super-thrilled to make it because I've witnessed any number of people not making it."

In fact, the Basic Instinct actress had an unfiltered message for people struggling to embrace their age. As she put it, "I think that people who are embarrassed about being older are just stupid and ungrateful."

Over the years, Sharon has detailed her budge-proof beauty philosophy.

During an interview with Vogue Arabia in September 2022, the Casino star revealed that her relationship with a younger man ended after the topic of getting Botox came up.

When Sharon's then-boyfriend asked if she used the cosmetic injectable, she replied, "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did."