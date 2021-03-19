How Sharon Stone Reacted to Her Basic Instinct "Vagina-Shot" for the First Time

Watch : Sharon Stone Talks Working With Women on "Ratched"

Sharon Stone is looking back on the highs and lows of her career in Hollywood.

In her upcoming memoir titled The Beauty of Living Twice, the 63-year-old actress shared new stories from her experiences on several movie sets, including from her breakout role in Basic Instinct.

In an excerpt of her book obtained by Vanity Fair, Stone alleged that a member of the Basic Instinct production team told her to take her underwear off during the infamous cross-legged scene. Before she agreed, Stone said she was told her private area would not be visible on the big screen. After shooting the scenes, however, Stone was surprised to see the final results.

"After we shot Basic Instinct, I got called in to see it. Not on my own with the director, as one would anticipate, given the situation that has given us all pause, so to speak, but with a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project," Stone wrote in her memoir, according to Vanity Fair. "That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I'd been told, ‘We can't see anything—I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.'"