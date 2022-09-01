Sharon Stone Reveals Her Past Relationship Ended After She Refused to Get Botox

Watch : Sharon Stone Talks Working With Women on "Ratched"

When it comes to Botox, Sharon Stone's basic instinct is to steer clear of it.

During an interview with Vogue Arabia, Sharon revealed that her recent relationship with a younger man, whose identity she didn't disclose, ended after the topic of getting the cosmetic treatment came up. When Sharon's boyfriend at the time asked her if she used Botox, she recalled responding, "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did."

"I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn't interested in seeing me anymore," she continued. "If you don't see me for more than that, you'll please find your way to the exit."

While the Basic Instinct star admitted to dabbling with injectables at the height of her fame, she explained there was a life-altering moment that made her stop altogether.