Sharon Stone Reveals Her Past Relationship Ended After She Refused to Get Botox

When it comes to Botox, Sharon Stone's basic instinct is to steer clear of it.
During an interview with Vogue Arabia, Sharon revealed that her recent relationship with a younger man, whose identity she didn't disclose, ended after the topic of getting the cosmetic treatment came up. When Sharon's boyfriend at the time asked her if she used Botox, she recalled responding, "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did."
"I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn't interested in seeing me anymore," she continued. "If you don't see me for more than that, you'll please find your way to the exit."
While the Basic Instinct star admitted to dabbling with injectables at the height of her fame, she explained there was a life-altering moment that made her stop altogether.
"I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage," she said, "and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again."
For Sharon, Botox went from being a "cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need."
These days, the 64-year-old is loving the skin that she's in. From sharing sexy selfies of herself in string bikinis to recording makeup-free videos, Sharon's posts send an empowering message to her followers.
"I feel like women become invisible once we become moms and you're 45 and people walk by you like you're not there," she told Vogue Arabia. "Life doesn't always make you feel like a winner as you grow older."
She added, "I feel like this is the most exciting and creative period of my life. I feel really, really happy. I've never been this joyful."