Christina Hall Slams "Load of S--t" Rumor That She Refuses to Work With Women

Watch : Christina Hall Addresses Rumor She "Stole" Her Kids

Christina Hall isn't flip-flopping on how she feels about this accusation.

In fact, the Flip or Flop alum firmly shut down a rumor that she doesn't work with women.

"Recently a coworker of mine told me a former employer told him I refused to work with women because I was some sort of?? Not sure what the word is because I don't identify with whatever it is…" Christina wrote on Instagram Jan. 26. "I've always worked with females so that's a load of s--t and highly offensive."

And she suggested that any critics just turn to her coworkers.

"My current 'Christina on the Coast' team is the most fun and on point it's ever been and I see a lot of females here," the HGTV star added. "So to those who love to throw stones that's just your own internal struggle."

Over the years, Christina has proven she's not afraid to set the record straight. Whether it's social media users giving unsolicited opinions about her marriage to Josh Hall, her family life—she shares kids Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa as well as son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead—or any rumored feuds, she doesn't hold back when addressing the comments head-on.