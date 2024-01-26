Christina Hall Slams "Load of S--t" Rumor That She Refuses to Work With Women

Christina Hall is shutting down a rumor that accused her of refusing to work with women, with the HGTV star calling the allegation "a load of s--t and highly offensive."

By Elyse Dupre Jan 26, 2024 8:16 PMTags
CelebritiesChristina AnsteadHGTV
Christina Hall isn't flip-flopping on how she feels about this accusation.

In fact, the Flip or Flop alum firmly shut down a rumor that she doesn't work with women.

"Recently a coworker of mine told me a former employer told him I refused to work with women because I was some sort of?? Not sure what the word is because I don't identify with whatever it is…" Christina wrote on Instagram Jan. 26. "I've always worked with females so that's a load of s--t and highly offensive."

And she suggested that any critics just turn to her coworkers.

"My current 'Christina on the Coast' team is the most fun and on point it's ever been and I see a lot of females here," the HGTV star added. "So to those who love to throw stones that's just your own internal struggle." 

Over the years, Christina has proven she's not afraid to set the record straight. Whether it's social media users giving unsolicited opinions about her marriage to Josh Hall, her family life—she shares kids Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa as well as son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead—or any rumored feuds, she doesn't hold back when addressing the comments head-on.

photos
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's Family Tree

And ultimately, she tries to not let them bring her down.

"I think that just comes with age," the 40-year-old told E! News in June. "You know, 12 years ago, I definitely took it harder than I do now. Now, to be totally honest, it takes a lot to make me upset. And the only time I'll really get upset is if it's directly involving my family and if someone is saying something that affects me as a mom or my children. But besides that, I just don't really care. I know who I am, and I just brush it off."

Instagram/Christina Hall

Of course, she can count on Josh's support, too.

"This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible," he wrote in part of an April 2022 Instagram post. "No one or no thing will keep her from achieving happiness/success. She doesn't need anyone's validation and certainly doesn't let anyone's disapproval affect what she does with HER life."

