Christina Haack Claps Back After Fans Question If Josh Hall Relationship Is Moving "Too Fast"

Watch : Christina Haack Slams People Criticizing Her New Relationship

No matter how many people flip out, Christina Haack remains unbothered.

As the HGTV star continues celebrating her engagement to Josh Hall, some followers can't help but share their thoughts on the relationship. But in an Instagram post on Sunday, Jan. 16, Christina had a message for those questioning the speed of her romance.

"Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah," she wrote as her caption. "That feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is." Christina concluded the post with a heart, lock and key emoji.

On Jan. 17, however, followers woke up to a slightly tweaked caption that only included emojis.

The post comes after some fans speculated that Christina and Josh could be married. On Jan. 14, the Flip or Flop star shared a photo with Josh from the Montage Los Cabos resort that read, "1.14.22 Building life together and enjoying some alone time. Love you Josh." She would later delete the date from her caption.