Christina El Moussa has nothing but love for fellow #girlboss Joanna Gaines.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Christina El Moussa vehemently denied claims that she and the Magnolia Home designer are feuding over competing businesses. The Flip or Flop star said the reports of a "war" is a "load of bulls--t."

Christina said that although she's "never commented on a tabloid EVER (and have swallowed a load of shit from these tabloids)" she can't help but dispel these "disgusting" rumors. "I have always been a huge supporter of female entrepreneurs... #girlboss is my motto," the 35-year-old wrote.

The mother-of-two concluded her message, "Nothing but respect for @joannagaines ♥️ #goodvibesonly."

News of the fake feud emerged after Joanna Gaines and husband Chip Gaines announced they are launching their own TV network in partnership with Discovery, soon after Christina revealed she is getting her own spin-off series Christina on the Coast on HGTV.