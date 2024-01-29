Real Housewives Star Kandi Burruss’ Winter Fashion Gives Legs and Hips and Body, Body

We included these products chosen by Kandi Burruss because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kandi is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kandi Burruss loves to work. Of course, she's booked and busy, but when it comes down to it Kandi loves a good deal just like the rest of us. Even though has more jobs than anyone on Bravo, but Kandi still loves shopping for good deals.
Thankfully, Kandi is not a gatekeeper when it comes to her Amazon finds. She shared some of her winter favorites during a recent Amazon Live stream. If you are tired of drab cold weather clothes that focus on warmth and forget style, Kandi is here to refresh your wardrobe with looks that will warm up your winter.
TL;DR: Kandi Burruss' Most Popular Amazon Finds
- Page One Winter Ribbed Beanie- 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Sojos Classic Square Oversized Sunglasses- 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Paperclip Necklace- 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Furtalk Winter Hat- 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Kandi Burruss' Winter Fashion Picks
Pinsv Two Piece Outfit
"I love comfortable clothing. I want to wear something comfortable and cute. This is cool. It's a two-piece set that shows the body. It's giving hips, legs, and body, but it's comfortable. I'm one of those people who buys all the colors if I love the way an outfit looks on me."
Kandi's pick comes in 4 colors and sizes range from small to XXL.
Polu Women's Cropped Puffer Vest
"Not only am I warm and cozy in this, but I'm also cute adding a little bit of color. This is comfortable. I can get 100 wears out of this. It's something I can wear a lot."
Kandi's vest comes in 11 colors.
UGG Classic Mini Platform Womens Boot
"They are super comfortable. UGGs are always comfortable in the winter. Who doesn't need a good pair of UGGs?"
They come in 7 colors.
Mirol Ribbed Knit Pullover Sweater Dress
"A dress like this looks so good on the body. It's cinched in at the waist. This dress will give you what you need and give you a little hip. It is also a little bit loose on the arms with a blousey effect while bringing you in where you need to be brought in. This dress does a body good."
This dress comes in 13 colors.
Isnom Lace up Heels
"These look really good on. People think I always have to have everything name brand because of Real Housewives. People do try to read you if you don't have on everything from some super expensive brand. When you come across a cute shoe, you have to have it, even if it's not from a name brand. It's a lace-up shoe that's super cute on."
"These aren't a super high heel. I noticed Kim Kardashian doesn't always rock heels that are too high. If you really pay attention, most of the time when she's rocking her fits, it's mostly about the fit. Her shoes really aren't a bunch of super high heels."
Benevolence LA Gold Stud Earrings
"These are so cute and simple. Simple. They stood out for me because I have more than one piercing in my ear. I actually have three. A simple earring like this is so good. It's a great way to show your style."
Pumiey Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
"This doesn't do anything on the hanger, but it's like milk on the body. It does a body good. It elongates your body and it stretches. For me, typically I get a medium in these types of dresses."
Kandi's dress comes in in 9 colors with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. It has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ramoug Faux Fur Jacket
"I love this red jacket. This is a little cropped jacket with a little fur. We like this. This jacket does not have buttons. When you're cute and going out, you want to show off your outfit."
Kandi's coat comes in 11 colors.
Page One Winter Ribbed Beanie
"It's wintertime. It's freezing. I love the hat."
Kandi's pick is a top-seller with 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 37 colors.
The Drop Women's Bella Small Tote Bag
"This is a cute little purse. I've seen this sherpa material on jackets and stuff. It's really really cute. It has pockets on the inside. My mom won't do a purse without pockets. This right here, you will like."
You can get this bag in 6 colorways.
Lumister Lightweight Quilted Jacket
"This puffer jacket is cute. I could definitely rock it with my sherpa bag or my knit hat. You'll definitely get your money's worth out of this one."
You can get this puffer in 9 colors.
Furtalk Winter Hat
"This hat right here is cute. I'm going to take this to Chicago. It is so cold up there. It's definitely a good hat to have. You just need it."
Amazon has this hat in 5 colors. It's a top-seller with 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Sweater Dress and Long Sleeve Cropped Cardigan
"This is a cute two-piece. The dress can give you body. I like mock necks and it's fitted. It comes with these sleeves, which you can do a lot with."
You can get these sets in 14 colorways.
Land Womens SL-Finely Lace Up Heeled Sandals
"If you do not have a gold, cute shoe, you need to get a pair. Where have you been? What are you doing? It wraps up the leg. It's a super-cute shoe. I can see you rocking that at lots of places."
You can get these heels in 10 colorways.
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Curb Paperclip Necklace
"This looks really really good on the neckline."
You can get this necklace is gold, rose gold, and silver. It has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mevecco Gold Hoop Earrings
Kandi recommended these hoop earrings, which come in 29 variations.
Sojos Classic Square Oversized Sunglasses
"These shades are cute. I will get so much use out of these. I love a good pair of shades. A lot of people like to rock their major $500 glasses, but these are more affordable and they're the perfect color. They'll set off any look that you have. These are a keeper for me. Super beautiful."
Amazon has these sunglasses in 14 colorways. Shoppers gave this style 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Filmoon Gold Geometric Drop Dangle Earrings
Kandi's earrings are available in 10 colorways.
Gihuo Winter Cropped Puffer Jacket
"This is a great coat. It has some heaviness to it. It's very, very warm and it goes with a lot. You need a good black jacket. This is the chicken salad of puffer coats. You only know that joke if you keep up with what's going viral. This jacket is an awesome jacket."
Kandi's coat comes in 8 gorgeous colorways.
Oceanlux Three Piece Outfit
"This one is cute. I'm sure you guys would love it. This is one of those where you didn't try too hard, but you're looking real good. It fits the body good. Ladies, it stretches."
You can get this set in 38 colorways.
Chantomoo Slippers Memory Foam Slippers
"While you work, keep these under your desk. Keep these in your house. These are so comfortable."
Kandi's pick comes in 15 colorways.
Fashion Ninovino Turtleneck Ribbed Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
"This is another body dress you'll love."
Amazon has this dress in 17 colorways. It has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews with sizes ranging from XS to XXL.
Qinsen Long Sleeve Jumpsuit
"My body would be so banging in this. I'm confident in me."
Kandi's recommendation comes in 7 colorways. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recommended it too.
Prettygarden Rib Knit Pullover Sweater Bodycon Dress
"I love this hooded pullover sweater dress."
You can get this dress in 14 colorways.
Want to do more Kandi-inspired shopping? You'll love these 73 beauty products recommended by The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members.