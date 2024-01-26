King Charles III Visits Kate Middleton as He Undergoes Procedure at Same Hospital

King Charles III is seeing Kate Middleton through recovery.
Ahead of undergoing a routine procedure for an enlarged prostate at London Clinic, NBC News confirmed the monarch made a visit to his daughter-in-law, who is recovering from abdominal surgery in the same hospital.
"The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,'' Buckingham Palace said in a statement to NBC News Jan. 26. "His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.''
The Palace announced Charles, 75, would be undergoing the procedure on Jan. 17, just hours after Kensington Palace shared that Kate, 42, had been hospitalized the day prior and was recovering from abdominal surgery.
But while Charles will be able to return to his normal duties shortly after undergoing his treatment, with Buckingham Palace's Jan. 17 statement noting, "The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation," Kate's recovery period will be a bit longer.
"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," Kensington Palace said in its own Jan. 17 statement. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
During this time, her husband Prince William has postponed several official work engagements and instead focused on helping with the couple's children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, amid Kate's recovery.
And as the princess heals, she is hoping to maintain privacy.
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate," the statement added. "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her medical information remains private."
