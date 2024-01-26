King Charles III Visits Kate Middleton as He Undergoes Procedure at Same Hospital

King Charles III stopped by to visit Kate Middleton, who is recovering from surgery, at London Clinic ahead of his own procedure.

By Olivia Evans Jan 26, 2024 4:22 PM
King Charles III is seeing Kate Middleton through recovery. 

Ahead of undergoing a routine procedure for an enlarged prostate at London Clinic, NBC News confirmed the monarch made a visit to his daughter-in-law, who is recovering from abdominal surgery in the same hospital.

"The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,'' Buckingham Palace said in a statement to NBC News Jan. 26. "His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.''

The Palace announced Charles, 75, would be undergoing the procedure on Jan. 17, just hours after Kensington Palace shared that Kate, 42, had been hospitalized the day prior and was recovering from abdominal surgery. 

But while Charles will be able to return to his normal duties shortly after undergoing his treatment, with Buckingham Palace's Jan. 17 statement noting, "The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation," Kate's recovery period will be a bit longer.  

photos
Kate Middleton & Prince William's Best Moments

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," Kensington Palace said in its own Jan. 17 statement. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

During this time, her husband Prince William has postponed several official work engagements and instead focused on helping with the couple's children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8,  and Prince Louis, 5, amid Kate's recovery. 

Samir Hussein/WireImage

And as the princess heals, she is hoping to maintain privacy. 

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate," the statement added. "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her medical information remains private."

Read on for more details regarding the latest news from the royals. 

(NBC and E! News are both part of the NBCUniversal family). 

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that King Charles III "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

