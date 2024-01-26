King Charles III Visits Kate Middleton as He Undergoes Procedure at Same Hospital

Watch : Kate Middleton Receives Rare Hospital Visit from King Charles

King Charles III is seeing Kate Middleton through recovery.

Ahead of undergoing a routine procedure for an enlarged prostate at London Clinic, NBC News confirmed the monarch made a visit to his daughter-in-law, who is recovering from abdominal surgery in the same hospital.

"The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,'' Buckingham Palace said in a statement to NBC News Jan. 26. "His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.''

The Palace announced Charles, 75, would be undergoing the procedure on Jan. 17, just hours after Kensington Palace shared that Kate, 42, had been hospitalized the day prior and was recovering from abdominal surgery.

But while Charles will be able to return to his normal duties shortly after undergoing his treatment, with Buckingham Palace's Jan. 17 statement noting, "The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation," Kate's recovery period will be a bit longer.