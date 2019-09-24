At last count, there are 775 rooms inside Buckingham Palace—and, barring the knocking out of any walls to comply with the HGTV-approved open concept trend, it will continue to have 775 rooms for the foreseeable future.

Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 in April (and was officially feted in June), has lived there for the majority of her life and though her residential quarters are in a more condensed wing of the palace, if anyone's going to have the run of the place, it's the United Kingdom's reigning monarch for the last 67 years and her remaining dorgis (Pembroke Welsh Corgi meets Dachshund), Vulcan and Candy.

Anyone, meanwhile, can go to England and gawk at Buckingham Palace through the gates—just take the tube to Victoria Station—or take a tour of the state rooms (19 altogether) where the queen entertains or holds official events, like knighting ceremonies and receptions for world leaders.