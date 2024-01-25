Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Watch : Bachelor Nation Star Amanda Stanton Marries Michael Fogel

Bachelor Nation just grew by one.

Amanda Stanton revealed she's a girl mom for the third time as she and husband Michael Fogel welcomed their baby girl Rosie.

"She's finally here," the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram Jan. 25, alongside photos of the two holding the newborn in the hospital. "1.24.24 at 1:40pm in room 42."

The couple's baby girl joins big sisters Kinsley, 11, and big sister Charlie, who just turned 10, both of whom Amanda shares with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

In fact, Rosie's arrival served as an early birthday present for Charlie, as Amanda added on her Instagram Stories, "Today is my sweet little Charlie's birthday." The Bachelor in Paradise alum shared a glimpse of her three girls bonding, posting a pic of her two eldest daughters holding their baby sister.

The reality star, who made her Bachelor Nation debut when she competed for Ben Higgins' final rose on The Bachelor season 20, announced last August that she and Michael, whom she married in 2022, were expecting their first baby's together.