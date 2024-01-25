The Best Faux Fur Coats for Your Inner Mob Wife Aesthetic

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Unless you've been living under a rock, then you must have heard of a certain fabulous new fashion trend that has exploded all over TikTok, and it's not even close to the quiet luxury styles we've been loving lately. This time, the trend is bigger, bolder, messier, and unapologetic—yes, we're talking about mob wife winter. Let's be real, this new trend is exactly what we've been missing all along, something fun and fabulous that makes everyone feel like a boss. So, what exactly is this new mob wife trend about? Well, think animal prints, opulent jewelry, badass black leather, and the ultimate must-have for the season—a killer faux fur coat.

Even celebrity it-girls Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa have already approved of the maximalist trend, and trust us when we say we're all very excited to try this trend out too. Not to mention, with the hit show Sopranos recently celebrating its 25th anniversary (where has the time gone, seriously?!), the resurgence of this aesthetic couldn't come at a better time. Especially with our girl Carmela Soprano teaching us herself that it's not only the clothes that tell the story. It's your messy, I don't care attitude to styling your hair and rocking an ostentatious smokey eye and red lippy. So, if you're ready to become a mob wife who's flashy, wealthy, and makes sure everyone knows exactly who they're messing with (or shouldn't mess with), you're going to need a fabulous fur coat. Keep scrolling for the best faux fur coats that give off all the mob wife vibes you're on the hunt for. Just don't forget, the bigger, the better.