The Best Faux Fur Coats for Your Inner Mob Wife Aesthetic

Unless you've been living under a rock, then you must have heard of a certain fabulous new fashion trend that has exploded all over TikTok, and it's not even close to the quiet luxury styles we've been loving lately. This time, the trend is bigger, bolder, messier, and unapologetic—yes, we're talking about mob wife winter. Let's be real, this new trend is exactly what we've been missing all along, something fun and fabulous that makes everyone feel like a boss. So, what exactly is this new mob wife trend about? Well, think animal prints, opulent jewelry, badass black leather, and the ultimate must-have for the season—a killer faux fur coat.
Even celebrity it-girls Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa have already approved of the maximalist trend, and trust us when we say we're all very excited to try this trend out too. Not to mention, with the hit show Sopranos recently celebrating its 25th anniversary (where has the time gone, seriously?!), the resurgence of this aesthetic couldn't come at a better time. Especially with our girl Carmela Soprano teaching us herself that it's not only the clothes that tell the story. It's your messy, I don't care attitude to styling your hair and rocking an ostentatious smokey eye and red lippy. So, if you're ready to become a mob wife who's flashy, wealthy, and makes sure everyone knows exactly who they're messing with (or shouldn't mess with), you're going to need a fabulous fur coat. Keep scrolling for the best faux fur coats that give off all the mob wife vibes you're on the hunt for. Just don't forget, the bigger, the better.
BLANKNYC Faux Fur Coat
You can never go wrong with a classic cream fur coat, and one that we've been eyeing right now is this faux fur one from BLANKNYC. This knee-length coat is the perfect mix of casual yet chic, and does the job of making you look like the mob wife you've always dreamt of becoming.
NVLT Quilted Faux Fur Jacket
This NVLT quilted faux fur jacket not only just screams "don't talk to me" energy, its rich dark green color also adds an extra touch of luxe to the rest of your mob wife look. Just make sure you don't forget the black sunnies!
Alo Yoga Faux Fur Cascade Jacket
The faux fur cascade jacket from Alo Yoga is a chic spin on the classic floor-length fur coat with plush, realistic, cruelty-free fur and a stylish faux-leather chevron design. Complete with an exaggerated shawl collar, it's not just outerwear—it's a cozy statement that looks seriously good
GUESS Petra Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat
Oh, this leopard faux fur coat? She's a total legend, and she deserves her moment in the spotlight. It's exactly the laid-back look you should be going for whether you're hitting the grocery store or heading out for a chill dinner date.
Unreal Fur Saint Tropez Faux Fur Jacket
We're in love with the shaggy fur look of this jacket from Unreal Fur. It screams messy, sexy, and "f**k off, I'm too busy". Which is obviously the entire vibe we're going for people. The best part? It's currently on sale for 50% off.
Alo Yoga Oversized Faux Fur Trench
If you're going for a less opulent, more casual look, snag this faux fur trench from Alo Yoga stat. Available in three colors, this insanely soft trench is a great staple to have on hand all season long, and will never go out of style.
Unreal Fur Firefly Faux Fur Coat
A gorgeous statement coat like this Firefly faux fur one is everything you need to exude mob wife energy. Believe it or not, this one is currently on super sale for less than $140, so make sure to snag it immediately!
Anthropologie Cow Print Faux Fur Coat
If leopard print isn't your thing, why not opt for a chic cow print instead? We can't get over how gorgeous this faux fur one is, and it's also on sale for... wait for it... $40! Yes girl, yes.
Avec Les Filles Cropped Teddy Coat
Looking for a coat that's more neutral than animal print? This chic cropped teddy coat from Avec Les Filles comes in a beige color that's simply stunning and fits right in with your whole mob wife aesthetic.
Alo Yoga Opulent Faux Fur Statement Jacket
If you're looking for drama, Alo Yoga delivers it to us on a platter with this magical opulent faux fur statement jacket. Featuring an effortlessly slouchy oversized hood, generously wide bell sleeves, and a hip-length hem, this piece exudes "I'm a wealthy mob wife". The relaxed fit gracefully drapes around the body, while secure hook-and-eye closures ensure a snug, buttoned-up front. Its price tag may be high, but this one is a major head-turner.
