Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Released From Hospital After Severe Stroke

Snoop Dogg's daughter is continuing to heal at home after a major health scare.
A week after being rushed to the hospital due to a stroke, Cori Broadus shared that she's recovering well and has been discharged.
"My ct scan of my chest came back normal and I'm going home today," the 24-year-old shared in a Jan. 24 Instagram Story. "I can prolly cry omgggg."
She added her gratitude for the support she's received. "Thank you," she wrote, "thank you for the continuous prayers, love etc."
Hours later, Cori shared a snap of a "welcome home" banner hanging in a living room.
Her mother, Shante Broadus—who also shares sons Corde, 29, and Cordell, 26 with husband Snoop—also posted a sweet throwback photo with Cori ahead of her return home.
"To The Strongest Person I Know," the 52-year-old reflected on Instagram Jan. 24. "My Baby. My Warrior. Honored God Chose Me To Be A Vessel To Bring You Into The World. My Princess."
And the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper—who also has son Julian, 26, from a previous relationship—shared Shante's loving tribute to his Instagram Story twice.
Cori first shared the news of her hospitalization Jan. 18. "I had a severe stroke this am," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I started breaking down crying when they told me."
"Like I'm only 24," she added in disbelief, "what did I do in my past to deserve all of this."
But amid her recent health scare, the "Sittin' In My Room" singer has continued to update supporters.
"God is working overtime you hear me!" she noted on her Story Jan. 21 with a hospital selfie. "My kidneys were doing terrible.. Doctors came in this am and said they are improving so much."
While Cori was shocked by her recent scare, she has previously spoken about her battle with lupus, which she was diagnosed with at 6 years old.
"I've been good, better than I've ever been," she told People in September. "If I can do a whole 360 change and just get healthy all around, I think I would be so good. But I tell people all the time, it's a day-by-day process."
As she put it, "Things are going to take time. Nothing is going to happen overnight."