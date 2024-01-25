Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Released From Hospital After Severe Stroke

Watch : Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Shares She Suffered a Severe Stroke

Snoop Dogg's daughter is continuing to heal at home after a major health scare.

A week after being rushed to the hospital due to a stroke, Cori Broadus shared that she's recovering well and has been discharged.

"My ct scan of my chest came back normal and I'm going home today," the 24-year-old shared in a Jan. 24 Instagram Story. "I can prolly cry omgggg."

She added her gratitude for the support she's received. "Thank you," she wrote, "thank you for the continuous prayers, love etc."

Hours later, Cori shared a snap of a "welcome home" banner hanging in a living room.

Her mother, Shante Broadus—who also shares sons Corde, 29, and Cordell, 26 with husband Snoop—also posted a sweet throwback photo with Cori ahead of her return home.

"To The Strongest Person I Know," the 52-year-old reflected on Instagram Jan. 24. "My Baby. My Warrior. Honored God Chose Me To Be A Vessel To Bring You Into The World. My Princess."