Eva Mendes Defends Ryan Gosling From Barbie "Hate" After Oscar Nomination

Ryan Gosling is more than kenough, according to Eva Mendes.
The Hitch actress—who shares daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5, with Ryan—let the world know that the Barbie actor is a 10, calling out those who previously criticized his portrayal of Ken after he landed an Oscar nod this week.
Sharing a screenshot of a 2022 opinion piece from Rolling Stone that described Ryan's acting as "cringe," Eva wrote on Instagram Jan. 24, "So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it."
"Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars," continued Eva, adding that she's "so proud of my man."
It's a sentiment shared by Ryan's costar America Ferrera, who picked up her first-ever Oscar nomination for her role as Gloria in the 2023 blockbuster.
"He is brilliant as Ken!" the Ugly Betty alum wrote in the comments section of Eva's post. "Pulled off a triple somersault performance! We're so lucky it was him and I'm so grateful for the way he showed up with his super stardom, and continues to show up to support all the women in this process!!"
America continued, "He is a class act and insanely deserving and talented."
Barbie is up for eight awards going into this year's Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Though Margot Robbie and filmmaker Greta Gerwig received nods as the film's producer and the screenwriter respectively, they were shut out in the acting and directing categories—a snub that Ryan addressed when reacting to his own nomination.
"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius," Ryan said of Margot and Greta in a Jan. 23 statement to E! News. "To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily-clad and, thankfully, crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history."
He noted, "Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."
