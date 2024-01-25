Eva Mendes Defends Ryan Gosling From Barbie "Hate" After Oscar Nomination

Watch : Eva Mendes Defends Ryan Gosling Over “Ridicule” From Haters

Ryan Gosling is more than kenough, according to Eva Mendes.

The Hitch actress—who shares daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5, with Ryan—let the world know that the Barbie actor is a 10, calling out those who previously criticized his portrayal of Ken after he landed an Oscar nod this week.

Sharing a screenshot of a 2022 opinion piece from Rolling Stone that described Ryan's acting as "cringe," Eva wrote on Instagram Jan. 24, "So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it."

"Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars," continued Eva, adding that she's "so proud of my man."

It's a sentiment shared by Ryan's costar America Ferrera, who picked up her first-ever Oscar nomination for her role as Gloria in the 2023 blockbuster.