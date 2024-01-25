Brittany Mahomes Details “Scariest Experience” of Baby Bronze’s Hospitalization

Brittany Mahomes is sharing insight into her kids' health.
The former soccer player, who shares two kids with husband Patrick Mahomes, revealed exactly how she felt during an emergency trip to the hospital with their now-13-month-old baby, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, after he suffered a severe allergic reaction to peanuts in August 2023.
"Like all moms, my kids' safety and happiness is my number one priority," the 28-year-old, who also shares Sterling Skye, 2, with the NFL player, wrote in a Jan. 24 Instagram post. "I recently received an outpouring of support from other moms and parents after sharing my experience with Bronze's severe allergic reaction to peanuts. It was one of the scariest experiences of my life."
That's why the Texas native partnered with Auvi-Q, an emergency treatment for severe allergic reactions in infants and toddlers.
"I have an infant and a toddler, both who have severe food allergies, and I think it is very important to raise awareness of what a severe reaction may look like if it was to happen to a child," Brittany said in the accompanying video. "Based on my experience, I can tell you that a severe reaction may not look how you think it should look."
Taylor Swift's game-day pal went on to explain why it's important to have something like Auvi-Q on her at all times, saying, "The safety of your child is of the utmost important thing when you're out and about."
Brittany first shared her experience of taking Bronze to the hospital over the summer.
"We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly allergic to peanuts," she wrote on Instagram Stories Aug. 17. "The scariest 30 minutes of my life."
Since going through the traumatic experience, Brittany has built a strong defense against any future food scares.
"I've learned that the best way to avoid any issues while traveling is to be prepared and plan ahead," Brittany told EatingWell in an interview published in December 2023. "We take the initiative to bring all of our own snacks, which can take a little more effort."
"To me, eating well means enjoying nourishing foods with those I love," she continued. "And for our family that also means ensuring it's healthy and safe for our kids."
For more details on this NFL family, keep reading for all the sweet moments between the Mahomes and their kids.