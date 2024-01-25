Brittany Mahomes Details “Scariest Experience” of Baby Bronze’s Hospitalization

Brittany Mahomes recalled the alarming emergency hospital trip she and husband Patrick Mahomes made with baby Bronze over an allergic reaction.

By Leah Degrazia Jan 25, 2024 12:30 AMTags
BabiesCelebritiesPatrick MahomesBrittany Mahomes
Watch: Patrick Mahomes Shares First Photo of Son Bronze's Face

Brittany Mahomes is sharing insight into her kids' health. 

The former soccer player, who shares two kids with husband Patrick Mahomes, revealed exactly how she felt during an emergency trip to the hospital with their now-13-month-old baby, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, after he suffered a severe allergic reaction to peanuts in August 2023.  

"Like all moms, my kids' safety and happiness is my number one priority," the 28-year-old, who also shares Sterling Skye, 2, with the NFL player, wrote in a Jan. 24 Instagram post. "I recently received an outpouring of support from other moms and parents after sharing my experience with Bronze's severe allergic reaction to peanuts. It was one of the scariest experiences of my life."

That's why the Texas native partnered with Auvi-Q, an emergency treatment for severe allergic reactions in infants and toddlers. 

"I have an infant and a toddler, both who have severe food allergies, and I think it is very important to raise awareness of what a severe reaction may look like if it was to happen to a child," Brittany said in the accompanying video. "Based on my experience, I can tell you that a severe reaction may not look how you think it should look."

photos
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ Cutest Photos

Taylor Swift's game-day pal went on to explain why it's important to have something like Auvi-Q on her at all times, saying, "The safety of your child is of the utmost important thing when you're out and about."

Brittany first shared her experience of taking Bronze to the hospital over the summer.

"We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly allergic to peanuts," she wrote on Instagram Stories Aug. 17. "The scariest 30 minutes of my life."

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Bachelor Nation's Susie Evans and Justin Glaze Reveal They're Dating

2

Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Reaction to Meeting Jason Kelce

3

Elle King Postpones Concert After Dolly Parton Tribute Incident

Since going through the traumatic experience, Brittany has built a strong defense against any future food scares. 

"I've learned that the best way to avoid any issues while traveling is to be prepared and plan ahead," Brittany told EatingWell in an interview published in December 2023. "We take the initiative to bring all of our own snacks, which can take a little more effort."

"To me, eating well means enjoying nourishing foods with those I love," she continued. "And for our family that also means ensuring it's healthy and safe for our kids."

For more details on this NFL family, keep reading for all the sweet moments between the Mahomes and their kids. 

Instagram

High School Sweethearts

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' relationship began in 2012 when they were students at Whitehouse High School in Texas. In Sept. 2020, after eight years of dating, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to Brittany inside Arrowhead Stadium, of course. 

Instagram

A Growing Team

In Feb. 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes. A year later, Sterling was in attendance as her parents said "I do" at their wedding ceremony in Hawaii. By May 2022, they announced they were expecting a second child together

Instagram

Halloween Celebrations

"The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster," Brittany wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2022 alongside the family's Halloween costumes.

Instagram

An Extra Special Holiday Season

Less than a month later, on Nov. 28, Brittany gave birth to a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Instagram

Super Bowl Sterling

Sterling and Brittany cheered on Patrick as the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Met Gala Moments

On the first Monday in May, the pair posed together on the Met Gala red carpet.

Instagram

Mother's Day Outing

Brittany, a co-owner of the women’s soccer team the Kansas City Current, celebrated Mother's Day 2023 by watching the team play. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

At the 2023 ESPYS, Patrick was awarded Best NFL Player and Best Athlete, Men's Sports, while the Kansas City Chiefs won Best Team.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Thanksgiving Portrait

The family of four celebrated Thanksgiving 2023 with this sweet snap.

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

In early December, the duo donned matching reindeer onesies at a holiday party in Kansas City.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Bachelor Nation's Susie Evans and Justin Glaze Reveal They're Dating

2

Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Reaction to Meeting Jason Kelce

3

Elle King Postpones Concert After Dolly Parton Tribute Incident

4

Why Jazz Jennings Feels "Happier and Healthier" After Losing 70 Pounds

5
Exclusive

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Rides a Plane for the First Time