Brittany Mahomes Details “Scariest Experience” of Baby Bronze’s Hospitalization

Brittany Mahomes is sharing insight into her kids' health.

The former soccer player, who shares two kids with husband Patrick Mahomes, revealed exactly how she felt during an emergency trip to the hospital with their now-13-month-old baby, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, after he suffered a severe allergic reaction to peanuts in August 2023.

"Like all moms, my kids' safety and happiness is my number one priority," the 28-year-old, who also shares Sterling Skye, 2, with the NFL player, wrote in a Jan. 24 Instagram post. "I recently received an outpouring of support from other moms and parents after sharing my experience with Bronze's severe allergic reaction to peanuts. It was one of the scariest experiences of my life."

That's why the Texas native partnered with Auvi-Q, an emergency treatment for severe allergic reactions in infants and toddlers.

"I have an infant and a toddler, both who have severe food allergies, and I think it is very important to raise awareness of what a severe reaction may look like if it was to happen to a child," Brittany said in the accompanying video. "Based on my experience, I can tell you that a severe reaction may not look how you think it should look."