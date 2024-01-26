Pregnant Jenna Dewan Showcases Baby Bump in Lace Dress During Date Night With Fiancé Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan is bumping along in style.
Days after announcing she and fiancé Steve Kazee are expecting their second baby together, the duo stepped out for a sweet date night in Los Angeles Jan. 23. And the Step Up star made sure to dress for the occasion, showcasing her baby bump in a semi-sheer, black lace, bustier-style mini dress, paired with matching slingback heels and a long black coat.
Jenna and Steve, who are parents to son Callum, 3, shared they are expecting another baby in an intimate video on social media, in which she's sitting in a bath while the Shameless alum sat played guitar and sang to her.
As The Rookie actress captioned her Jan. 17 Instagram post, "Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??"
That same day, Jenna—who also shares daughter Everly, 10, with ex Channing Tatum—shared insight into her road to becoming a mom of three.
"I trust that I'll figure it out," the 43-year-old told Romper in a cover story said, "but three kids is 100 percent going to be a lot crazier than two."
And until then, Jenna and Steve, 48, are enjoying the journey—which is why they decided to not learn the sex of their baby ahead of time.
"You don't race to the end because this is the last time," she explained. "So there's a bit of joy and a little sadness. I'm really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days."
