Pregnant Jenna Dewan Showcases Baby Bump in Lace Dress During Date Night With Fiancé Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee enjoyed a dinner outing in Los Angeles after announcing the Step Up star’s pregnancy with their second baby.

Jenna Dewan is bumping along in style.

Days after announcing she and fiancé Steve Kazee are expecting their second baby together, the duo stepped out for a sweet date night in Los Angeles Jan. 23. And the Step Up star made sure to dress for the occasion, showcasing her baby bump in a semi-sheer, black lace, bustier-style mini dress, paired with matching slingback heels and a long black coat.

Jenna and Steve, who are parents to son Callum, 3, shared they are expecting another baby in an intimate video on social media, in which she's sitting in a bath while the Shameless alum sat played guitar and sang to her.

As The Rookie actress captioned her Jan. 17 Instagram post, "Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??"

That same day, Jenna—who also shares daughter Everly, 10, with ex Channing Tatum—shared insight into her road to becoming a mom of three.

"I trust that I'll figure it out," the 43-year-old told Romper in a cover story said, "but three kids is 100 percent going to be a lot crazier than two."

And until then, Jenna and Steve, 48, are enjoying the journey—which is why they decided to not learn the sex of their baby ahead of time.

Splash by Shutterstock

"You don't race to the end because this is the last time," she explained. "So there's a bit of joy and a little sadness. I'm really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days."

Keep reading for Jenna's sweetest quotes on motherhood:

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
On Embracing Your True Self After Motherhood

"Apparently, when you become a mother, you're supposed to leave your sexuality at the door, and I never understood that," Jenna Dewan told Women's Health in July 2018. "I think there's nothing sexier than becoming a mother. You give life. It's everything. And you don't change who you are inside just because you have a kid."

Instagram
On Her Daughter’s Personal Style

The actress also gushed about her daughter Everly finding her own sense of style at a young age. From dressing in her favorite colors to rocking anything with glitter, she is all about letting her daughter try new looks.

"She has got the most unique style. The girl picks out her clothes every single morning. She is so funky. We went an entire year where she only wore purple, but now we're more into anything that has glitter," she revealed to People in Dec. 2017. "But she's tomboy, so she's got the big chunky sneakers with the leggings, with the tutu, anything that has glitter, magical anything. She's very into that right now."

Instagram
On Giving Her Daughter Self-Confidence

Jenna knows the importance of encouraging Everly and allowing her to build self-confidence from a young age.

"Starting early and starting to build her confidence in her true authenticity and herself is important, because then when the influences come in that will try and tell her, ‘You're not great' and ‘You're not amazing,' she'll have that strong sense of reminding," she shared with People in 2017.

Jackson Lee/GC Images
On Feeling Empowered by Motherhood

The Soundtrack star revealed that becoming a mother allowed her to feel more empowered.

"I believe that I can do and accomplish anything at any point with any amount of sleep with any amount of stressors in life," she explained to Us Weekly in Oct. 2019. "[When you have a child], you know that you love something and you can commit and dedicate yourself to something so much, that you can do anything. [It] made me feel very empowered."

Instagram
On Expanding Her Family

Is there anything sweeter than this pregnancy announcement? Jenna revealed that she was expecting her first child with Steve Kazee, her boyfriend, in Sept. 2019 on Instagram after welcoming Everly with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum six years earlier.

She wrote, "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me. @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

Instagram
On Finding Balancing

The Resident actress shared how her outlook on work and finding balance has evolved since giving birth to Everly.

"My [daughter] Everly changed [everything] for me. Now I think, ‘What can I do to be there for her, and how long will I be away for a project?' I say no to a lot now," she said. "When you are a dancer, you are a hustler by nature…I was scared but the universe was like, ‘We got you.' I'm doing what I love more but I don't have to say yes all the time," she explained at The Wrap's Power Women Summit in Oct. 2019.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
On Protecting Her Daughter

In 2019, Dewan released her first book, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday, and opened up about her fears about finding love again after her split from Tatum the previous year. Her no. 1 concern was her daughter, of course!

"Then there was my daughter. She's very shy and funny and standoffish with men. It takes her a long time to warm up to others. I predicted this child was going to be jealous of whoever else I spent my time with. How would I ever date with her blessing? My fears were going haywire," she wrote.

Instagram
On Her Unconditional Love for Everly

The former World of Dance host gushed about Everly on Instagram shortly before her 5th birthday.

"And ohhhhh myyy goodnesssss to this little fairy baby right here. Thank you Everly for choosing me as your mother. I will love, cherish and support you till the end of time. You teach me every single day and i am continually in awe of your strength and your wisdom. I can't believe this was almost 5 years ago....!!!! Love you bigger than the sky and all the stars," she posted.

Instagram
On Her Daughter’s Halloween Costumes

Dewan and her daughter take Halloween seriously. In fact, Everly had two costumes for the spooky holiday in 2019.

"We went through many, many sort of ideas and I finally said this is your deadline. You have to decide by today. She chose angel for the day and peacock at night," Dewan revealed on GMA.

"All of the sudden it was peacock. Peacock? I was like, 'Where did that come from?' but she's very excited," she continued.

