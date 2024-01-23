RHOBH: Crystal Kung Minkoff Said What About Her Fellow Housewives?!

Crystal Kung Minkoff is in hot water.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is accused of saying some super shady things about her costars in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Jan. 24 episode.
The one spilling the tea? Season 13 newbie Annemarie Wiley, who quickly clashed with Crystal after joining the show.
"The first time that Crystal and I met was at a mutual friend's house around the holidays," Annemarie says in the preview. "The first thing that Crystal said to me about this group of women was that you ladies were not intelligent, nobody was educated and you're very shallow."
While the allegation leaves the cast shocked, a heated Crystal denies bad-mouthing her fellow Housewives.
"Shallow and uneducated?!" she fires back. "That's ridiculous!"
In a confessional Dorit Kemsley hilariously claps back at Crystal's alleged digs.
"You're nowhere near more educated than the rest us," Dorit deadpans. "By the way, child bride, while you were getting married at 12, the rest of us were building businesses, graduating college. Doing things, you know, to educate ourselves."
When grilled by Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal continues to deny it, adding, "I would not say that to someone I just met. I don't feel that way."
She doubles down in her confessional. "That's false," Crystal insists. "I never said those things."
However, RHOBH producers then unveil some receipts as viewers get a flashback of no less than three times Crystal has brought up intelligence in past seasons. This includes a remark from 2020 in which she said, "These women are quite savvy, but they're clearly not highly educated."
And producers aren't the only ones with a lengthy memory as Garcelle seems to recall said instances and gives her two cents on the rumor in a confessional.
"Do we have a history with Crystal thinking we were maybe less smart than her?" she poses. "We already know that Crystal thinks that maybe some of us are not as astute as she is. There's a word for her!"
See the drama play out when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading for E!'s comprehensive ranking or every Real Housewife in Bravo history.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)