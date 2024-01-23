RHOBH: Crystal Kung Minkoff Said What About Her Fellow Housewives?!

Watch : Crystal Kung Minkoff REACTS To Jeff Lewis' Insult at BravoCon 2023

Crystal Kung Minkoff is in hot water.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is accused of saying some super shady things about her costars in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Jan. 24 episode.

The one spilling the tea? Season 13 newbie Annemarie Wiley, who quickly clashed with Crystal after joining the show.

"The first time that Crystal and I met was at a mutual friend's house around the holidays," Annemarie says in the preview. "The first thing that Crystal said to me about this group of women was that you ladies were not intelligent, nobody was educated and you're very shallow."

While the allegation leaves the cast shocked, a heated Crystal denies bad-mouthing her fellow Housewives.

"Shallow and uneducated?!" she fires back. "That's ridiculous!"

In a confessional Dorit Kemsley hilariously claps back at Crystal's alleged digs.

"You're nowhere near more educated than the rest us," Dorit deadpans. "By the way, child bride, while you were getting married at 12, the rest of us were building businesses, graduating college. Doing things, you know, to educate ourselves."