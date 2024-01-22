Property Brothers’ Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch : Drew Scott Details His Wedding and Bachelor Party!

Drew Scott is adding a new member to his forever home.

The Property Brothers star announced that he and wife Linda Phan are expecting their second baby.

"Round 2," the couple wrote on Instagram Jan. 21 alongside a photo of their son Parker, 20 months, reaching out to Linda's baby bump. "I hope Parker's ready for a lil company."

Fans and friends of the couple flooded the post with congratulatory messages—including Rebel Wilson, who welcomed her daughter Royce, 14 months, in 2022, who wrote, "Awwwwwwww congrats," with heart emojis. Added fellow HGTV star, Jasmine Roth, "Ahhhhhh so exciting!!! Yay!!"

While Drew, 45, and Linda, 38, are very private with their son—only sharing photos that hide his face to social media—they have been open about their fertility struggles and previously recounted their IVF journey.

"I think that this creates a bit more of a community of people who have either been through the process or are about to go through the process or have been having certain difficulties to realize, you're not alone," Drew said in a 2021 episode of the At Home with Linda and Drew Scott podcast. "There are a lot of us that have had complications."