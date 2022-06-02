Property Brothers' Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome First Baby

Drew Scott's home has a new inhabitant.
The Property Brothers star and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Parker James Scott, on May 12—the fourth anniversary of their wedding. Alongside a photo of the new parents snuggling with the newborn, Drew wrote on Instagram, "Our lives are forever changed."
Drew and Linda went into further detail their new bundle of joy on the June 1 episode of their At Home podcast, in which they revealed that they'll be taking a small hiatus to "enjoy this time as we navigate our new roles as parents."
"Our new baby boy, he's a healthy baby" Drew shared. "He's adorable."
Though feeling a bit "pooped," Linda said she was "very happy" to finally have their little one at home after 44 long hours of labor.
"It seems like such a blur now," Linda said of the birth, during which she received an epidural before undergoing a cesarean section. "Just being in the moment, I think that's all you can do. I felt oddly calm for the most part. Like I was just flowing through it."
And their baby certainly made a big entrance! After all, as Drew noted, Parker "decided to come very efficiently on our anniversary."
"He's stealing the show. It's no longer about you and me on our anniversary," he joked, prompting Linda to quip, "He made it just in time to celebrate with us."
Linda also said of the entire experience, "I'm still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it's onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I'm always playing catchup with my feelings."
Drew and Linda first announced the pregnancy in December, sharing that they were expecting a baby together after a two-year fertility journey.
"It has been an adventure to get here!" Drew wrote on Instagram. "We know we're not alone in this experience and that everyone's is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we've been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there."
"It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable," he added. "We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you're on!"