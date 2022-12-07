Idina Menzel Reflects on IVF Journey and Fertility Struggle

Watch : Idina Menzel Talks Disney+ Documentary, A Possible Rent Revival & More

Idina Menzel is shining the spotlight on past fertility issues.

The Frozen actress recently got candid about her experience with in-vitro fertilization in 2018, explaining why it was important for her to share her and husband Aaron Lohr's journey with fans in her upcoming documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

"Maybe before meeting me, Aaron didn't think he wanted to have kids, and then he sees how good of a dad he can be, so I wanted that for him," Idina told People Dec. 6."I didn't think I wanted to have a baby, but then Aaron has been the most amazing man to my son."

The Wicked alum—who shares son Walker, 13 with her ex-husband, Taye Diggs,—explained that while she underwent fertility treatments during her 2018 national tour, another child ultimately wasn't in the cards for her.

The documentary gives viewers an intimate look at the 51-year-old's IVF experience, including doctor appointments and the toll it took on her body.