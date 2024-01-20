Michael Jackson Biopic Star Jaafar Jackson Channels King of Pop in New Movie Photo

Watch : Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Jackson to Play King of Pop

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson is getting ready to rock your world.

Michael, a biopic about the late King of Pop, is scheduled to begin principal photography Jan. 22, Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International announced earlier this month. Jaafar, son of Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson and ex-wife Alejandra Loaiza, will play his famous uncle in the biopic Michael. Three days before the movie is set to begin filming, the 27-year-old actor shared a new photo of himself in character.

"The Journey Starts Monday," Jaafar, who is seen sporting a fedora and dancing on his toes like Michael often did, wrote on Instagram Jan. 19. "#Michaelmovie."

The late music icon's son Prince Jackson, 26, the eldest of three children, liked the photo.

A first look at Michael was released almost exactly one year ago, in late January 2023, accompanying an announcement that Jaafar would be playing his uncle in the film. In a photo shared at the time by the actor and director Antoine Fuqua, Jaafar is shown wearing an almost identical outfit to the one seen recently and showcasing another one of the singer's signature dance moves in front of a mirror.