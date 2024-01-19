Zayn Malik's First Public Event in 6 Years Proves He’s Still Got That One Thing

Zayn Malik is ready to make some midnight memories.
The One Direction alum stepped out for a rare public appearance at Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 19. As always, the 31-year-old's 'do was impeccable, swooped back to reveal a blonde streaks of hair against his signature dark locks.
For the stylish occasion, Zayn rocked a patterned blue suit over a white top with the upper buttons unfastened to show off his tattoo collection. Before taking his seat, the "Pillowtalk" singer snapped photos with Rita Ora and Pharrell Williams, proving he's still got that one thing when it comes to smoldering for the cameras.
This was Zayn's first major event in six years. He was last spotted sitting front row at a runway show in 2018, when he attended a Tom Ford presentation with Anwar Hadid—the brother of his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid—for New York Fashion Week.
Since then, Zayn and Gigi, 28, welcomed their 3-year-old daughter Khai, though their romance fizzled out. The pair continue to co-parent, with Zayn sharing last year that he initially took a step back from his career to focus on fatherhood.
"Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her," he said in the July 12 episode of Call Her Daddy. "That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'My dad's doing this.'"
He continued, "I keep being told I'm telling dad jokes and I'm leaning into it. I'm just like, 'It's OK. It's cool.'"
For Zayn, he also wanted to take a brief hiatus after being "so overexposed" as part of One Direction—his boy band with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson—which he left in 2015 to pursue a solo career. As he put it, "That's why I took the time that I have to, like, not even necessarily do interviews."
At the time, the "Love Like This" artist said he was ready to return to the spotlight following a "full mental re-haul."
As he put it, fans are "going to see me a lot more."
For more highlights from Zayn's Call Her Daddy interview, keep reading.