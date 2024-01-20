Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Melissa Gorga Shares Cozy Essentials To Warm Up Your Winter

We included these products chosen by Melissa Gorga because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Melissa is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Even if you love the snow, winter weather brings chapped lips, dry skin, and freezing temperatures. Thankfully, Melissa Gorga came through with solutions for all of your cold weather problems during a recent Amazon Live session. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared all of her "favorite cozy things."
Melissa has this super-soft pajama set in every single color and so does her daughter Antonia Gorga. If you love soft fabrics, Melissa says "cozy is an understatement" to describe this three-piece set. If you're struggling with dry skin, Melissa adores this cream that her husband Joe Gorga rubs on her feet. If you want to curl up by the fireplace with a book, Melissa recommends Open Book by Jessica Simpson and The Woman in Me by Britney Spears.
Melissa found the coziest blankets, socks, loungewear, and more. There's snow way you can miss out on these Amazon winter must-haves.
TL;DR: Melissa Gorga's Most Popular Amazon Finds
- O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream- 60,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Stanley Quencher Tumbler- 31,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Gold Bond Healing Hydrating Lotion- 23,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- The Woman in Me by Britney Spears- 23,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Gold Bond Softening Foot Cream- 20,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug- 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Open Book by Jessica Simpson- 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks- 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Melissa Gorga's Cozy Favorites
Soly Hux Women's Button Front Ribbed Knit Tank Top and Shorts Pajama Set
"Here's another set, a shorts set. I literally wear these in every color. I bring these on vacation— my favorite Amazon pajamas set. I have it in beige. I have it in literally every single color. I wear these shorts to bed every single night because I get hot at night. These you will love! I have them, Antonia has them. We're obsessed with these."
These come in 27 colorways and have 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fixmatti Women's Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit
"Cozy is an understatement. It comes with a little cardigan. this is a really cute cozy outfit."
Melissa's pick comes in 30 colors and has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MH MYLUNE HOME Ultra Soft Leopard Throw Blanket
"I feel like everybody needs one of these cozy leopard vibes blankets. When you can't figure out gifts for people, a blanket always works. Everyone always loves this blanket. I actually have them in multiple colors. I use this one every night. Joe uses another color every single night, a darker brown."
Melissa's pick comes in 4 colors and 2 sizes. It has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tough Land Slipper Socks
"Here are my cozy socks. I like them all winter long because they have the little grippies on them and they're cute. These are my faves. Cutest socks in the world. I like them because they're easy to wash."
These socks come in 9 colors.
Fitory Womens Open Toe Slipper With Cozy Lining
"Here are the slippers I'm addicted to— they're worn. I keep re-buying them. If you're a mom like me and you drive your kids to school, just slide these on. If you don't have them already, you don't know what you're missing— they're fuzzy inside. These are one of my cozy favorites."
Melissa's slippers have 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These come in 12 colors. Madison LeCroy recommended these too.
Fangsun Sofa Arm Tray
"I love this. It's portable. You pop it right onto the side of your couch. It's so convenient. It has a little cup holder for your coffee at morning, tea at night, your glass of wine watching Housewives."
It comes in 3 colors.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
"If we're being cozy, we need to talk about this cup. It's a little bit of a splurge, but it's really not if you think about how much you pay for a Starbucks coffee every day. It is amazing. It comes with a little charger. It's a heated cup. I want my coffee to stay hot. You can adjust how hot it is with a little button. You want this."
Melissa's mug has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These come in 3 colors. Mariah Carey recommended these too.
Buddha Teas Organic Calendula Flower Tea
"A wise woman told me about this tea. It's so awesome. It tastes great and it's anti-inflammatory. Antonia loves this too. You can stick your hot cup of tea right in your handy dandy tray."
Carede 6 Pack Elastic Paisley Bandana Knot Headbands
"Everybody always asks me about my little handkerchief bandanas. These come in multiple colors. I think I have every color under the sun. I love them because they're so easy and cute. So inexpensive."
These headbands have 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Open Book by Jessica Simpson
"This is one of the only books I read in two days. It's Jessica Simpson's Open Book. I was completely obsessed. I thought this was just an amazing book. I couldn't put it down."
This book has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
"You definitely want to grab this."
This book has 23,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gold Bond Healing Hydrating Lotion
"Here's another big thing for me in winter in Jersey. It's so dry. My lips, my hands, and my feet get chapped like crazy. I like a thick lotion. It's the thickest one I found for hands and I also like it for feet. I have one under the sink in my kitchen. It is an awesome hand lotion. It's old school and it works."
Melissa's pick has 23,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gold Bond Softening Foot Cream
"Sometimes I beg Joe to put this on my feet and he does it, believe it or not. It really does work. I am a fanatic for soft skin."
This top-seller has 20,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks for Cracked Heel Treatment
"You need to get these moisture socks. Put lotion on your feet and slip in your little moisture socks. Check them out because they work. You definitely need the moisture socks."
Melissa's recommendation has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream
"Here's my other favorite that I love. It is super super strong. It's awesome too."
Melissa's pick has 60,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
"It's in the news like crazy right now. People are going bonkers and crazy for it. Nothing beats the Stanley when it comes to keeping your drink cold. My Stanley fits right in my cup holder too."
There are many colors, sizes, and styles to choose from. This one has 31,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It keeps drinks cold for 9 hours and hot for 5 hours, according to Stanley. Ice stays frozen for up to 40 hours, per the brand. It has also been recommended by Shay Mitchell, Jenna Dewan, Kandi Burruss, Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Haylie Duff, Katie Austin, and Duff Goldman.
Mugler Angel Eau de Parfum
"I've been wearing the same perfume forever. It's Angel. I want to say I've been wearing it for 25 years. I've been wearing it since I was a teenager. It has such an amazing smell. Everywhere I go, someone tells me they smell it on me."
Melissa's pick has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mario Badescu Lip Mask with Acai and Vanilla
"Mario Badescu Lip Mask is beyond. It's super super shiny. I use it every single night. It just feels amazing. Your lips are going to be soft, silky, and smooth."
Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm for Dry Cracked Lips
"Mario also has a lip balm that's good for travel."
Melissa's pick has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
IMAGE Skincare Ormedic pH Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex
"This Image Lip Balm is amazing. It's great for travel. It's tiny. My cousins gifted this to me and I haven't stopped using it since. It's pretty amazing."
Melissa's pick has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelor alums Cassie Randolph and Caelynn Miller-Keyes recommended it to E! shoppers too.
Homemory Waterproof Outdoor Flameless Candles
"I'm huge on the fake candles that look real. I put these in the bathroom. They easily click on and off. They look real. They are amazing. They have a remote control and I love them."
This candle has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Agraria AirEssence & PetiteEssence Flower and Reed Diffuser Set
"Let me show you the most gorgeous diffuser you've seen in your life. It's so beautiful. My whole house smells from this. It's a little bit of a splurge. It comes with a cute, little tray. These are great gifts. It smells better than anyone I've ever tried."
This diffuser comes in 11 scents.
Snif Birds and The Breeze Scented Candle
"I've never in my life had a candle that smells as good as a Snif candle, I have to be honest. You definitely wants to get a bunch of these."
Homemate Packable Wearable Blanket Hoodie
"How amazing is this? It was a gift. It's a wearable blanket. Wear this in the morning when you're having your coffee. Everybody needs at least one wearable blanket in their house."
Melissa's pick comes in 4 colors.
Skyflame Ceramic Fire Balls, Set of 12
"These fireplace balls are super cute. They just make fireplaces better and give a more modern vibe."
They come in 4 colors.
Thompson Ferrier 24K Gold Buddha Royale Candle
"Here's my buddha candle. It's like more of a decor piece. It's a little bit pricier, but they're heavy and beautiful. I love them. They come in white, gold, blue, and silver. It's one of my favorite candles. I feel like cozy means candles."
They come in 5 colors.
Crosize 8 Pcs Microfiber Spa Wrist Bands for Washing Face
"These are a girl's best friend. They come in a pack. When you wash your face, your sleeves get soaked. It is my pet peeve. I cannot stand it. You won't believe how these work. I feel like I'm giving you the world's greatest hack. Do not wash your face without these. They are the absolute best."
There are 13 colorways.
111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask
"This is a rose gold brightening mask. It's definitely amazing. Any mask from this line is a win, win."
BNuitland Flannel Throw with Storage Pouch
"I think this is such a gorgeous blanket. It's a great throw blanket and it's very chic. It comes in a couple colors. It's a great throw blanket to go over your couches when you want a really cute-looking blanket."
These come in 18 colorways and 7 sizes.
