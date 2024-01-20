Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Melissa Gorga Shares Cozy Essentials To Warm Up Your Winter

We included these products chosen by Melissa Gorga because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Melissa is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Even if you love the snow, winter weather brings chapped lips, dry skin, and freezing temperatures. Thankfully, Melissa Gorga came through with solutions for all of your cold weather problems during a recent Amazon Live session. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared all of her "favorite cozy things."

Melissa has this super-soft pajama set in every single color and so does her daughter Antonia Gorga. If you love soft fabrics, Melissa says "cozy is an understatement" to describe this three-piece set. If you're struggling with dry skin, Melissa adores this cream that her husband Joe Gorga rubs on her feet. If you want to curl up by the fireplace with a book, Melissa recommends Open Book by Jessica Simpson and The Woman in Me by Britney Spears.

Melissa found the coziest blankets, socks, loungewear, and more. There's snow way you can miss out on these Amazon winter must-haves.