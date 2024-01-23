Emily Blunt, America Ferrera and More Can Officially Call Themselves First-Time Oscar Nominees

Emily Blunt, Sterling K. Brown and Danielle Brooks were among those who picked up their first-ever Oscar nominations when the full list of 2024 contenders was announced Jan. 23.

Emily Blunt, an Oscar nominee? Now that is groundbreaking.

The 2024 Oscar nominations were unveiled during a Jan. 23 ceremony hosted by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid—and several veteran actors picked up their first-ever nods. Chief among them? Emily, who is up for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Oppenheimer. And she's not the only first-timer in the category as The HoldoversDa'Vine Joy Randolph, who has taken awards season by storm, also earned recognition.

Joining them in the category are Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), America Ferrera (Barbie) and Jodie Foster (Nyad). (Check out the full list of nominees here.)

Meanwhile, Lily Gladstone will continue her stellar award show run at the March 10 ceremony as she picked up a Best Actress nod for The Killers of the Flower Moon.  She's up against Annette Bening (Nyad), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall) and Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Emma Stone (Poor Things).

Plus, Emily's onscreen husband Cillian Murphy, who plays the titular physicist in Oppenheimer, also earned his first Oscar nod—in the Best Actor category. The stacked category also features fellow first-time nominee Jeffrey Wright as well as Paul Giamatti, Bradley Cooper and Colman Domingo.

Three-time Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown will make his first appearance at movie's biggest night as a Best Supporting Actor nominee for American Fiction

Keep reading to see the full list of first-time nominees at the 2024 Oscars...

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

America Ferrera

This Barbie is a first-time Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actress.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy

The Oppenheimer star earned a Best Actor in a Motion Picture nod for his work as J. Robert Oppenheimer in frequent collaborator Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Following her breakout role as Molly Burkhart in The Killers of the Flower Moon, the 37-year-old picked up an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.

Jason Mendez / Stringer (Getty Images)

Jeffrey Wright

The Emmy winner is a first-time Oscar nominee for his role as frustrated novelist Thelonious "Monk" Ellison in American Fiction.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Emily Blunt

While she’s has attended the Oscars several times as a presenter, 2024 marks her first year as a nominee for Best Supporting Actress

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Colman Domingo

The Rustin star earned a Best Actor nomination for his role as Bayard Rustin in the biopic

Leon Bennett / Stringer (Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

The Holdovers star will continue her impressive 2024 award season run as a Best Supporting Actress nominee. So far this year, she’s nabbed a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Scott George

Killers of a Flower Moon earned Best Original Song nomination for "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)." 

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Sandra Hüller

The German performer is up for Best Actress for her work in the French legal thriller Anatomy of a Fall.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

The Orange Is the New Black alum is a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her work in The Color Purple.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Sterling K. Brown

The This is Us alum will compete for Best Supporting Actor for his work in American Fiction.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Justine Triet

The Anatomy of a Fall director picked up her forst Best Director nod.

The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC.

