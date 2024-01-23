Emily Blunt, America Ferrera and More Can Officially Call Themselves First-Time Oscar Nominees

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Says the Cast of ‘RHOSLC’ Deserves Her Oscar

Emily Blunt, an Oscar nominee? Now that is groundbreaking.

The 2024 Oscar nominations were unveiled during a Jan. 23 ceremony hosted by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid—and several veteran actors picked up their first-ever nods. Chief among them? Emily, who is up for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Oppenheimer. And she's not the only first-timer in the category as The Holdovers' Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who has taken awards season by storm, also earned recognition.

Joining them in the category are Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), America Ferrera (Barbie) and Jodie Foster (Nyad). (Check out the full list of nominees here.)

Meanwhile, Lily Gladstone will continue her stellar award show run at the March 10 ceremony as she picked up a Best Actress nod for The Killers of the Flower Moon. She's up against Annette Bening (Nyad), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall) and Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Emma Stone (Poor Things).

Plus, Emily's onscreen husband Cillian Murphy, who plays the titular physicist in Oppenheimer, also earned his first Oscar nod—in the Best Actor category. The stacked category also features fellow first-time nominee Jeffrey Wright as well as Paul Giamatti, Bradley Cooper and Colman Domingo.