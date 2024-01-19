Why Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Is Drinking Again After 8 Months of Sobriety

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Season 11: UNFILTERED Cast Interviews!

Tom Sandoval is raising his glass high.

The Vanderpump Rules star has started drinking again after cutting alcohol out of his life in the fallout of his monthslong affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, which unraveled during the Bravo show's 10th season.

"I took about eight-and-a-half months off," Sandoval exclusively told E! News of his sobriety journey at VPR's 11th season premiere party on Jan. 17. "I decided I've gotten through all the things I wanted to get through—going to a music festival, doing BravoCon, filming an entire season of Vanderpump Rules, doing my interviews."

Explaining how he's now "in a good place," the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman said he "just very recently" made the lifestyle change to partake again, as he's now concentrating on "moving foward and staying busy" with his career.

"Going through all of this has got me to understand what is actually important," Sandoval continued, "what should I spend my time and energy and my passion on."