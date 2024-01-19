Exclusive

Why Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Is Drinking Again After 8 Months of Sobriety

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval shared that he's started drinking alcohol again after a dry eight-and-a-half months. Find out why he made the change.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 19, 2024 2:37 AMTags
InterviewsAlcoholCelebritiesVanderpump RulesTom Sandoval
Watch: Vanderpump Rules Season 11: UNFILTERED Cast Interviews!

Tom Sandoval is raising his glass high.

The Vanderpump Rules star has started drinking again after cutting alcohol out of his life in the fallout of his monthslong affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, which unraveled during the Bravo show's 10th season.

"I took about eight-and-a-half months off," Sandoval exclusively told E! News of his sobriety journey at VPR's 11th season premiere party on Jan. 17. "I decided I've gotten through all the things I wanted to get through—going to a music festival, doing BravoCon, filming an entire season of Vanderpump Rules, doing my interviews."

Explaining how he's now "in a good place," the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman said he "just very recently" made the lifestyle change to partake again, as he's now concentrating on "moving foward and staying busy" with his career.

"Going through all of this has got me to understand what is actually important," Sandoval continued, "what should I spend my time and energy and my passion on." 

photos
A Timeline of the Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Break Up Drama

During his dry months, he was also able to mend his strained friendship with costar Tom Schwartz, who previously said he felt "complicit" in the cheating scandal by keeping the affair a secret from Sandoval's then-girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix

"I love that man and I know he loves me," Sandoval told E! of his TomTom business partner. "We both have screwed up—him not on this level—but he's a very accepting and awesome guy. I owe him."

However, the same cannot be said about his other castmates. After all, Sandoval described his experience of filming the new season as a "daunting task." 

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Olympian Shawn Barber Dead at 29

2

Fans Think Jeremy Allen White Gave Nod to Rosalía’s Ex Rauw Alejandro

3

Lizzie McGuire Writer Reveals Dramatic Plot of Canceled Reboot

"There was definitely times where I didn't know if I was gonna come back," he shared. "Being around everyone—especially after the reunion—was really, really tough. Sitting down face-to-face with people was one of the hardest things I've done in my life."

Still, the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner said he appreciates his costars for "all their journeys and all the tough things they've gone through" despite their differences.

"I'm not Negan from The Walking Dead. I'm not a character. I'm a human being," Sandoval added. "We're all putting ourselves out there."

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock. For more details about the new season, keep reading.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Lisa Vanderpump

As a mentor, ally and confidant to the group, Lisa Vanderpump is working to restore some peace between two feuding exes as she attempts to provide perspective. With the closing of West Hollywood mainstay PUMP, Lisa is refocusing her expertise on opening a new restaurant in Lake Tahoe and continuing her success with additional ventures in Las Vegas.  

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix’s life was turned upside down after a devastating breakup, but she’s determined to make the best of a difficult situation. Although she still shares a home with her ex, Ariana is moving on and dating a new long-distance boyfriend. While working to open the doors to her and Katie’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, Ariana is embracing the countless opportunities that have come her way – from a stint on Dancing with the Stars to a new cocktail book.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Ally Lewber

Recently proclaimed #1 guy in the group, James Kennedy’s friendships within the circle are stronger than ever and his DJ career is booming. He bought a house in the Valley and is settling into suburban life with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, along with their cat and a dog from James’ past.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Katie Maloney

With more distance from her divorce, Katie Maloney is exploring life as a single woman and dating, even if her pursuits strike too close to home for her ex-husband, Tom. A previous indiscretion comes to light and threatens to upend her and Scheana’s renewed friendship as well as her cordial post-divorce relationship with Tom. With permit hold-ups and ongoing issues, Something About Her is a work in progress, and opening a restaurant is proving to be more challenging than anticipated.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Tom Sandoval

In the aftermath of a scandal that changed his romantic relationships, dynamics within the group and the success of his businesses, Tom Sandoval is working on bettering himself. In a fragile state, he focuses on repairing the foundations of his friendships. When he isn’t on the road touring with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, he and Ariana live under the same roof...locked in a stalemate for the house.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Lala Kent

Lala Kent is still in the midst of a challenging custody battle, but being the best mom to Ocean remains her priority. Wanting to give her daughter a sibling, Lala explores fertility treatments and looks for a sperm donor as a single mother. She finds an unlikely connection with Tom Schwartz, forming a friendship that neither saw coming, but creating tension between her and the rest of the girls as her forgiveness for the Toms grows.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Brock Davies

Celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies are struggling to connect as they leave the honeymoon stage and settle into their life with a toddler. Scheana works on new music as a way to express herself and cope with her postpartum OCD. She finds herself straddling the lines in the sand within the group as she navigates her relationships with her longtime friends, and feuding exes, Ariana and Tom.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

James Kennedy

Recently proclaimed No. 1 guy in the group, James Kennedy’s friendships within the circle are stronger than ever and his DJ career is booming. He bought a house in the Valley and is settling into suburban life with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, along with their cat and a dog from James’ past.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz is mending a challenged friendship after taking the heat for his part in his best friend’s shocking deception. Embracing a new identity, Tom bleaches his hair, evades exclusivity with a friend-potentially-turned-girlfriend, and winds up in a surprising love triangle with a new flame and his ex-wife.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Scheana Shay

Celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies are struggling to connect as they leave the honeymoon stage and settle into their life with a toddler. Scheana works on new music as a way to express herself and cope with her postpartum OCD. She finds herself straddling the lines in the sand within the group as she navigates her relationships with her longtime friends, and feuding exes, Ariana and Tom.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Olympian Shawn Barber Dead at 29

2

Fans Think Jeremy Allen White Gave Nod to Rosalía’s Ex Rauw Alejandro

3

Lizzie McGuire Writer Reveals Dramatic Plot of Canceled Reboot

4

Savanah Soto Case: 3 People Arrested in Connection With Murders

5

How Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Are Recreating Their Rosy Journey